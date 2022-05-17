Last Updated:

PM Modi Praises India's Best-ever Show At Deaflympics; Will Host Team At His Residence

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to his official social media handle to laud the Indian Deaflympics team, which had their best-ever performance at the event.

Written By
Vidit Dhawan
PM Modi on India's Deaflympics contingent

Image: PTI, Twitter@SAIMedia


Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to his official social media handle to laud the Indian Deaflympics team, which had their best-ever performance at the event. For the very first time, the Indian Deaflympics team finished amongst the top 10 nations with 16 medals, a huge increase from just five in 2017. The Indian contingent won in five of the 11 different sporting disciplines.

PM Modi praises Indian Deaflympics team for their performance

Following the conclusion of the recently-conducted Deaflympics tournament, PM Modi congratulated the Indian contingent for their impressive show. The leader stated that every athlete who competed at the event was an inspiration for their fellow citizens. He also stated that he would be hosting the entire contingent at his residence on the morning of May 21.

Team India's performance at Deaflympics 2021

Athlete

 Discipline Event Medal

Dhanush Srikanth

 Shooting Men's 10m air rifle Gold

Abhinav Deshwal

 Shooting Men's 10m air pistol Gold

Dhanush Srikanth/Priyesha Deshmukh

 Shooting Mixed team 10m air rifle Gold

Shourya Saini

 Shooting Men's 10m air rifle Bronze

Vedika Sharma

 Shooting Women's 10m air rifle Bronze

Jerlin Jayaratchagan

Badminton

 Women's singles

Gold

Jerlin Jayaratchagan/Abhinav Sharma

 Badminton

Mixed doubles

Gold
Team

Badminton

Mixed team

Gold

Abhinav Sharma

 Badminton Men's singles Bronze

Prithvi Sekhar/Dhananjay Dubey

 Tennis Men's doubles

Silver

Prithvi Sekhar/Jafreen Shaik

 Tennis Mixed doubles

Bronze

Prithvi Sekhar

 Tennis Men's singles

Bronze

Sumit Dahiya

 Wrestling Men's freestyle 97kg

Gold

Virender Singh

 Wrestling Men's freestyle 74kg

Bronze

Amit Krishan

 Wrestling

Men's freestyle 86kg

Bronze

Diksha Dagar

 Golf Women's individual Gold

Overall medal tally at Deaflympics 2021

Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
1 Ukraine 62 38 38 138
2 USA 20 11 24 55
3 Iran 14 12 14 40
4 Japan 12 8 10 30
5 South Korea 11 18 14 43
6 Poland 8 22 12 42
7 Turkey 8 19 17 44
8 France 8 3 5 16
9 India 8 1 7 16

 

READ | India finish second in shooting at 24th Deaflympics; win 3 gold and 2 bronze
READ | Deaflympics 2022: India's Shreya Singla scripts history; wins Badminton gold beating Japan
READ | WATCH: PM Modi dials Indian badminton team after groundbreaking win at Thomas Cup 2022
READ | Chirag Shetty recalls interaction with PM Modi: 'Never heard a Prime Minister doing that'
Tags: PM Modi, Narendra Modi, Deaflympics
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND