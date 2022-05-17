PM Modi Praises India's Best-ever Show At Deaflympics; Will Host Team At His Residence

Quick links:
Image: PTI, Twitter@SAIMedia
Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to his official social media handle to laud the Indian Deaflympics team, which had their best-ever performance at the event. For the very first time, the Indian Deaflympics team finished amongst the top 10 nations with 16 medals, a huge increase from just five in 2017. The Indian contingent won in five of the 11 different sporting disciplines.
Following the conclusion of the recently-conducted Deaflympics tournament, PM Modi congratulated the Indian contingent for their impressive show. The leader stated that every athlete who competed at the event was an inspiration for their fellow citizens. He also stated that he would be hosting the entire contingent at his residence on the morning of May 21.
Congrats to the Indian contingent for the best ever performance at the recently concluded Deaflympics! Every athlete of our contingent is an inspiration for our fellow citizens.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 17, 2022
I will be hosting the entire contingent at my residence on the morning of the 21st. pic.twitter.com/LxwuQPsf5j
|
Athlete
|Discipline
|Event
|Medal
|
Dhanush Srikanth
|Shooting
|Men's 10m air rifle
|Gold
|
Abhinav Deshwal
|Shooting
|Men's 10m air pistol
|Gold
|
Dhanush Srikanth/Priyesha Deshmukh
|Shooting
|Mixed team 10m air rifle
|Gold
|
Shourya Saini
|Shooting
|Men's 10m air rifle
|Bronze
|
Vedika Sharma
|Shooting
|Women's 10m air rifle
|Bronze
|
Jerlin Jayaratchagan
|
Badminton
|Women's singles
|
Gold
|
Jerlin Jayaratchagan/Abhinav Sharma
|Badminton
|
Mixed doubles
|
Gold
|Team
|
Badminton
|
Mixed team
|
Gold
|
Abhinav Sharma
|Badminton
|Men's singles
|Bronze
|
Prithvi Sekhar/Dhananjay Dubey
|Tennis
|Men's doubles
|
Silver
|
Prithvi Sekhar/Jafreen Shaik
|Tennis
|Mixed doubles
|
Bronze
|
Prithvi Sekhar
|Tennis
|Men's singles
|
Bronze
|
Sumit Dahiya
|Wrestling
|Men's freestyle 97kg
|
Gold
|
Virender Singh
|Wrestling
|Men's freestyle 74kg
|
Bronze
|
Amit Krishan
|Wrestling
|
Men's freestyle 86kg
|
Bronze
|
Diksha Dagar
|Golf
|Women's individual
|Gold
|Rank
|Country
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Total
|1
|Ukraine
|62
|38
|38
|138
|2
|USA
|20
|11
|24
|55
|3
|Iran
|14
|12
|14
|40
|4
|Japan
|12
|8
|10
|30
|5
|South Korea
|11
|18
|14
|43
|6
|Poland
|8
|22
|12
|42
|7
|Turkey
|8
|19
|17
|44
|8
|France
|8
|3
|5
|16
|9
|India
|8
|1
|7
|16