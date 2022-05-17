PM Modi Praises India's Best-ever Show At Deaflympics; Will Host Team At His Residence

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to his official social media handle to laud the Indian Deaflympics team, which had their best-ever performance at the event. For the very first time, the Indian Deaflympics team finished amongst the top 10 nations with 16 medals, a huge increase from just five in 2017. The Indian contingent won in five of the 11 different sporting disciplines.

PM Modi praises Indian Deaflympics team for their performance

Following the conclusion of the recently-conducted Deaflympics tournament, PM Modi congratulated the Indian contingent for their impressive show. The leader stated that every athlete who competed at the event was an inspiration for their fellow citizens. He also stated that he would be hosting the entire contingent at his residence on the morning of May 21.

Congrats to the Indian contingent for the best ever performance at the recently concluded Deaflympics! Every athlete of our contingent is an inspiration for our fellow citizens.



I will be hosting the entire contingent at my residence on the morning of the 21st. pic.twitter.com/LxwuQPsf5j — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 17, 2022

Team India's performance at Deaflympics 2021

Athlete Discipline Event Medal Dhanush Srikanth Shooting Men's 10m air rifle Gold Abhinav Deshwal Shooting Men's 10m air pistol Gold Dhanush Srikanth/Priyesha Deshmukh Shooting Mixed team 10m air rifle Gold Shourya Saini Shooting Men's 10m air rifle Bronze Vedika Sharma Shooting Women's 10m air rifle Bronze Jerlin Jayaratchagan Badminton Women's singles Gold Jerlin Jayaratchagan/Abhinav Sharma Badminton Mixed doubles Gold Team Badminton Mixed team Gold Abhinav Sharma Badminton Men's singles Bronze Prithvi Sekhar/Dhananjay Dubey Tennis Men's doubles Silver Prithvi Sekhar/Jafreen Shaik Tennis Mixed doubles Bronze Prithvi Sekhar Tennis Men's singles Bronze Sumit Dahiya Wrestling Men's freestyle 97kg Gold Virender Singh Wrestling Men's freestyle 74kg Bronze Amit Krishan Wrestling Men's freestyle 86kg Bronze Diksha Dagar Golf Women's individual Gold

