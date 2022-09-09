PM Modi Praises Neeraj Chopra For Becoming First Indian To Win Diamond League 2022 Title

Tokyo Olympics 2020 gold medallist Neeraj Chopra delivered another outstanding performance on September 8 as he went on to become the first Indian to win the Diamond League Finals title. Following the 24-year-old's historic feat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to his official social media handle to congratulate him.

PM Modi congratulates Neeraj Chopra

Taking to his official Twitter handle on September 9, PM Modi congratulated Neeraj Chopra for once again scripting history and demonstrating 'great dedication and consistency' in achieving success once again. He ended his remarks by explaining how the 24-year-old's repeated successes demonstrate the improvement that India is making in athletics.

Congratulations to @Neeraj_chopra1 for scripting history yet again by becoming the first Indian to win the prestigious Diamond League Trophy. He has demonstrated great dedication and consistency. His repeated successes show the great strides Indian athletics is making. pic.twitter.com/dlkXU77Xt5 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 9, 2022

Neeraj wins Diamond League 2022 title

Tokyo Olympic gold medallist javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra on Thursday achieved yet another historic feat as he became the first Indian to win the prestigious Diamond League Finals title. Chopra began with a foul but jumped to the top spot with a throw of 88.44m -- his fourth career best -- in his second attempt, and that turned out to be his winning effort. He had 88.00m, 86.11m, 87.00m and 83.60m in his next four throws.

Meanwhile, Olympic silver medallist Jakub Vadlejch of the Czech Republic finished in second place with a best throw of 86.94m which he registered in his fourth attempt. Julian Weber of Germany completed the podium with a best of 83.73m. As for the 24-year-old Indian superstar, he is now the Olympic champion, World Championships silver medallist and Diamond League champion, all of which he has achieved in just 13 months.

Since the Diamond League Finals are the most prestigious competition outside of the Olympics and the World Championships, it just highlights the staggering success that Neeraj has achieved over the course of the past year.

(Inputs from PTI)

Image: PTI, ANI