PM Modi, President Kovind Hail Silver Medalist Ravi Dahiya's Spirit In Tokyo Olympics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday showered praises on the 'remarkable wrestler after India's Ravi Dahiya clinched a silver medal in Tokyo Olympics 2020. Taking to his official Twitter handle, PM Modi underlined that the 'fighting spirit and tenacity' of the Olympic star of India were outstanding. Moving on to congratulate him, PM Modi asserted that 'India takes great pride in his accomplishments'.

In the tussle for a Gold medal at the finals, Dahiya went down fighting two-time wrestling world champion Zavur Uguev from the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) by 7-4 in the final of 57kg freestyle category and had ultimately settle for silver. Nonetheless, he has become the second wrestler to win a silver medal at the Olympics game in wrestling for India after Sushil Kumar had won a silver medal at the London Games.

Ravi Kumar Dahiya is a remarkable wrestler! His fighting spirit and tenacity are outstanding. Congratulations to him for winning the Silver Medal at #Tokyo2020. India takes great pride in his accomplishments.

President Kovind congratulates Ravi Kumar Dahiya

President of India Ram Nath Kovind also came forward to express how proud the country was of Ravi Dahiya's achievement in the ongoing carnival of sports. President Kovind wrote on microblogging site Twitter, "You came back into bouts from very difficult situations and won them. Like a true champion, you demonstrated your inner strength too." He added, "Congratulations for the exemplary wins & bringing glory to India."

India is proud of Ravi Dahiya for winning the wrestling Silver at #Tokyo2020. You came back into bouts from very difficult situations and won them. Like a true champion, you demonstrated your inner strength too. Congratulations for the exemplary wins & bringing glory to India.

Tussle for Gold

The gold medal match turned out to be a thrilling contest, with both wrestlers giving everything on the mat. However, the early lead by the Russian wrestler turned out to be the turning point of the match. Ravi Dahiya's start wasn't up to the mark as Zavur scored two points shortly after the competition commenced. However, Ravi Dahiya made a comeback and earned two points. The first round ended 2-4 in favour of Zavur. Ultimately the final score was 7-4 in favour of Zavur Uguev.

The wrestler from Nahri village in Haryana had outclassed Colombia's Tigreros Urbano (13-2) in the opening game and then outwitted Bulgaria's Georgi Valentinov Vangelov (14-4) in the quarterfinals. In the semifinals, he erased a massive 2-9 deficit to pin Kazakhastan Nurislam Sanayev.

With Ravi Dahiya's win in Tokyo, the country now has five Olympic medal-winning wrestlers.