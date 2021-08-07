PM Modi, Prez Kovind Say 'history Created' As Neeraj Clinches Gold For India At Olympics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday showered praises on Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra for 'scripting history' by winning for India its first gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics, and thereby ending the nation's 100 years-long wait for a medal in athletics in the mega carnival of sports. Taking to his official Twitter handle minutes after the announcement of the results, PM Modi highlighted his exceptional performance, and credited it all to his 'remarkable passion' and 'unparallel show of grit'.

History has been scripted at Tokyo! What @Neeraj_chopra1 has achieved today will be remembered forever. The young Neeraj has done exceptionally well. He played with remarkable passion and showed unparalleled grit. Congratulations to him for winning the Gold. #Tokyo2020 https://t.co/2NcGgJvfMS — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 7, 2021

President of India Ram Nath Kovind also came forward to express how proud the country was of Neeraj's achievement. Outlining that it was an 'unprecedented win', President Kovind wrote on his Twitter handle, "Your javelin gold breaks barriers and creates history. You bring home the first-ever track and field medal to India in your first Olympics." He added, "Your feat will inspire our youth. India is elated!"

Unprecedented win by Neeraj Chopra!Your javelin gold breaks barriers and creates history. You bring home first ever track and field medal to India in your first Olympics. Your feat will inspire our youth. India is elated! Heartiest congratulations! — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 7, 2021

Joining the two leaders was the Vice President of the country, Venkaiah Naidu, who called Neeraj's performance 'incredible'. Lauding his landmark achievement, he added, "His outstanding feat has ended a long wait by India for an Olympic medal in track & field events."

What an incredible achievement! @Neeraj_chopra1 scripted history & brought glory to India by winning the Gold medal in the Javelin throw at Tokyo Olympics. His outstanding feat has ended a long wait by India for an Olympic medal in track & field events. #Tokyo2020 #NeerajChopra pic.twitter.com/jSaY95OovZ — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) August 7, 2021

PM Modi speaks to Neeraj Chopra after victory

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a conversation with the Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra post his win. The PM tweeted about it as he congratulated the athlete on the wonderful feat. In his tweet, PM Modi praised Chopra saying, he "personifies the best of sporting talent and sportsman spirit."

Just spoke to @Neeraj_chopra1 and congratulated him on winning the Gold! Appreciated his hardwork and tenacity, which have been on full display during #Tokyo2020. He personifies the best of sporting talent and sportsman spirit. Best wishes for his future endeavours. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 7, 2021

Neeraj Chopra break India's 100-year wait for Olympic medal in Athletics

A pre-tournament medal contender, the 23-year-old, Neeraj Chopra fuelled the country's expectations by topping the qualification round with a stunning first-round throw of 86.59m.

In the match on Saturday, Neeraj Chopra brought his A-game from the first round itself. In the first round, he broke his qualification record and his throw was 87.03 m, the second throw was 87.58m, and the third throw was 76.79m. Neeraj Chopra's second throw moved him to the second round. In the second round, the first two throws of Chopra were foul and the final throw was around 84 m. However, as 87.03 m was the highest, he scripted history by winning the elusive Gold medal.