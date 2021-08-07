Last Updated:

PM Modi, Prez Kovind Say 'history Created' As Neeraj Clinches Gold For India At Olympics

Neeraj Chopra became the 1st athlete to win gold for India at Tokyo Olympics 2020, with a best throw of 87.58 meters in his second attempt in the first round.

Sudeshna Singh
Neeraj Chopra

PTI/@Neeraj_Chopra1-Twitter


Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday showered praises on Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra for 'scripting history' by winning for India its first gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics, and thereby ending the nation's 100 years-long wait for a medal in athletics in the mega carnival of sports. Taking to his official Twitter handle minutes after the announcement of the results, PM Modi highlighted his exceptional performance, and credited it all to his 'remarkable passion' and 'unparallel show of grit'. 

President of India Ram Nath Kovind also came forward to express how proud the country was of Neeraj's achievement. Outlining that it was an 'unprecedented win', President Kovind wrote on his Twitter handle, "Your javelin gold breaks barriers and creates history. You bring home the first-ever track and field medal to India in your first Olympics." He added, "Your feat will inspire our youth. India is elated!"

Joining the two leaders was the Vice President of the country, Venkaiah Naidu, who called Neeraj's performance 'incredible'. Lauding his landmark achievement, he added, "His outstanding feat has ended a long wait by India for an Olympic medal in track & field events."

PM Modi speaks to Neeraj Chopra after victory

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a conversation with the Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra post his win. The PM tweeted about it as he congratulated the athlete on the wonderful feat. In his tweet, PM Modi praised Chopra saying, he "personifies the best of sporting talent and sportsman spirit."

Neeraj Chopra break India's 100-year wait for Olympic medal in Athletics

A pre-tournament medal contender, the 23-year-old, Neeraj Chopra fuelled the country's expectations by topping the qualification round with a stunning first-round throw of 86.59m.

In the match on Saturday, Neeraj Chopra brought his A-game from the first round itself. In the first round, he broke his qualification record and his throw was 87.03 m, the second throw was 87.58m, and the third throw was 76.79m. Neeraj Chopra's second throw moved him to the second round. In the second round, the first two throws of Chopra were foul and the final throw was around 84 m. However, as 87.03 m was the highest, he scripted history by winning the elusive Gold medal.

