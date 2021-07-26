PM Modi 'proud' Of Indian Athletes' Medal-winning Performance At World Cadet Championships

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated the Indian sportspersons for their stupendous performances at the World Cadet Championships held in Hungary's capital Budapest.

The athletes gave their best shot at the world championship tournament at a time when the ongoing Tokyo Olympics 2020 has taken center stage.

World Cadet Championships: PM Modi congratulates Indian athletes for making the nation 'proud'

Taking to the micro-blogging site, PM Modi first gave special mention to the Indian sportspersons as they continue to make the nation 'proud' and then added that India succeeding in winning 13 medals that included five gold at the World Cadet Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

PM Modi concluded by congratulating the national team and expressed his best wishes for their future endeavours.

Our sportspersons continue to make us proud. India wins 13 medals, including 5 Golds at the World Cadet Championships in Budapest, Hungary. Congratulations to our team and best wishes for their future endeavours. pic.twitter.com/3HlOrKTtDB — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 26, 2021

Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur also came forward and lauded the Indian athletes for a 'remarkable' performance at the world championships.

Champions! #TeamIndia



5 Gold 🥇

13 Medals in total 🏅



A remarkable performance by India at the World Cadet Championships in Budapest, Hungary! pic.twitter.com/0Ihk7bfLVX — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) July 26, 2021

India's performance at the World Cadet Championships

The Indian sportspersons have bagged as many as 13 medals in the wrestling world championship event and five of them have been top of the podium finishes i.e. gold medals. However, what has really stood out here is that it is the Indian girls who have made a tremendous impact in the competition by winning five medals including three gold.

Priya Malik became an overnight sensation on Sunday when she struck gold by overcoming Belarus wrestler Kseniya Patapovich 5-0 in the women's 73 kg weight category. In fact, there were many people who had initially reckoned that the Haryana wrestler had clinched gold at the Tokyo Olympics Games.

Apart from Priya Malik, other wrestlers including the likes of Tannu and Komal won gold in the 43 kg and 46 kg categories respectively, whereas, Varsha (65 kg) and (53 kg).

Aman Gulia (48kg) and Sagar Jaglan (80kg) took titles in the men's freestyle competition to propel India to the Team championship title for the first time in history.

Meanwhile, India finished second overall in the girls' category in the recently-concluded World Cadet Championships. Russia occupied the third position while the American team took the 'Numero Uno' spot.