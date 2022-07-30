PM Modi Says 'every Indian Inspired' As Mirabai Chanu Wins Gold For India In CWG 2022

After defending champion Mirabai Chanu, in Weightlifting, clinched India's 1st gold medal in Commonwealth Games 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated her on Saturday. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi highlighted how Chanu has made India proud once again and rightly said that every Indian is delighted with her winning gold and setting a new Commonwealth record at the Birmingham Games.

"Her success inspires several Indians, especially budding athletes," the Indian Prime Minister wrote. Chanu won gold in the women's 49kg weightlifting category, making it India's first gold. In the snatch event, she led with a lift of 88 kgs. In the clean and jerk, she lifted 109 kg in her first attempt and then lifted 113 kg in the second attempt. The third attempt was a foul, finishing with a total lift of 201kg.

The exceptional @mirabai_chanu makes India proud once again! Every Indian is delighted that she’s won a Gold and set a new Commonwealth record at the Birmingham Games. Her success inspires several Indians, especially budding athletes. pic.twitter.com/e1vtmKnD65 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 30, 2022

Sports Minister outlines how Chanu has brought India on the top

Union Minister for Sports Anurag Thakur joined PM Modi in congratulating Chanu. On Twitter, Thakur highlighted how the 'much-awaited' gold was brought in for India by Chanu, and added how it was done by 'creating a new Games Record in Women’s 49kg Snatch, Clean and Jerk and total lift.' "You have put India on the top yet again with your amazing performance in CWG 2022," he wrote.

Mauritius' Marie Hanitra Roilya Ranaivosoa lifted 172 kg and Canada's Hannah Kaminski lifted 171 kg to take home the silver and the bronze, respectively.