PM Modi Shares Heartfelt Tweet For Indian Contingent Participating In Asian Games 2023

Indian contingent which includes 655 athletes was led by female boxer Lovlina Borgohain and men's Hockey team captain Harmanpreet Singh in the opening ceremony of the Asian Games 2022. The 19th edition of the multisport Asian event is being held in Hangzhou city of China. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is known for his encouraging messages for the Indian athletes, shared a heartfelt message for the Indian contingent on his official 'X' handle.

This is India's biggest contingent in the history of the Asian Games

India won a total of 70 medals in the last edition of the Asian Games

India is expected to win over 100 medals in the ongoing edition of the Asian Games

PM Modi extends his best wishes to the Indian contingent for the Asian Games

As the Asian Games commence, I convey my best wishes to the Indian contingent. India’s passion and commitment to sports shines through as we send our largest ever contingent in the Asian Games. May our athletes play well and demonstrate in action what true sporting spirit is. pic.twitter.com/KLlsBj0C3e — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 23, 2023

After the Indian contingent walked into the opening ceremony of the Asian Games 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to his 'X' account and gave the athletes his best wishes for the upcoming multisport Asian event.

Top medal prospects in the 2022 edition of the Asian Games

India has developed and impressed with their performance in the field of sports in recent years. India won a total of seven medals in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics which was the country's highest in the history of the tournament. India's Neeraj Chopra has made the country proud in the track and field sport and was also the gold medalist in the Javelin Throw at the Tokyo Olympics. Neeraj is once again a favourite to win a gold medal in the Javelin Throw event at the Asian Games.

The Indian men's and women's cricket teams will also participate for the first time in the Asian Games and will be led by Ruturaj Gaikwad and Harmanpreet Kaur. Apart from cricket, India can also win medals in Hockey, Wrestling, Kabaddi, Badminton, Table Tennis and many other sports.