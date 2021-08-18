Several light-hearted glimpses of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's interaction with Olympians at his residence were shared on Wednesday. One highlighted moment was his conversation with Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat where PM shared a mantra that he follows- "Jeeth ko kabhi sar pe chadne mat do, har ko mann me basne mat do" (Never let victory go to your head, never let defeat settle in your mind). The Prime Minister shared his thoughts after Vinesh Phogat expressed her sadness over missing out on a medal during Tokyo Olympics 2020.

The Indian wrestler said that it was not easy for her to accept the defeat to which the Prime Minister replied with his mantra.

"See, I told Neeraj (Chopra) also this thing and I will tell you the same- 'Jeet ko kabhi sar pe chadne mat do, har ko mann me basne mat do' (Never let victory go to your head, never let defeat settle in your mind). If you are feeling disappointed do one thing, bring you entire family someday and we will have a chat," added PM Modi to Vinesh Phogat.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hosted a lavish breakfast at his residence and invited all the Tokyo return Indian Olympians who were placed in groups at different tables. Along with Vinesh Phogat, the Prime Minister also talked to Silver medalist Ravi Dahiya, Bronze medalist Bajrang Punia, and Deepak Punia who too missed out on the medal. Prime Minister assured every athlete that they made India proud at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

PM Modi holds lavish breakfast with Tokyo Olympics returnees

After lauding the Indian athletes from the ramparts of the iconic Red Fort, PM Modi on Monday invited all the Indian Olympians for breakfast at his Lok Kalyan Marg residence. The proud Olympians joined the table with PM Modi and gifted their favourite sports equipment to the Prime Minister.

Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra gifted his javelin to Modi. PV Sindhu, who secured a bronze medal, gifted her a badminton racquet. Meanwhile, the men's and women's hockey teams gifted an autographed hockey stick each. C A Bhavani gave her a sword, while boxer Lovlina Borgohain gifted her boxing gloves, said the media reports. An autographed stole was also gifted to PM Modi by all the medal-winners.