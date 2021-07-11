PM Modi, Sports Min, Kiren Rijiju To Interact With India's Tokyo Olympics-bound Athletes

PM Modi is set to interact with the Tokyo Olympics-bound Indian contingent on July 13 ahead of the athletes' scheduled flight to Japan on July 17. The interaction of the Indian contingent with PM Modi will reportedly be organised via video conferencing with Sports Minister Anurag Thakur, MoS Nisith Pramanik and Law Minister Kiren Rijiju also expected to be present in the meeting.

Recently, PM Modi had reviewed Indian athletes' preparations for their facilitation at Tokyo Olympics 2020. On July 9, Team India's cricketers (men and women) joined PM Narendra Modi's 'Cheer4India' campaign. BCCI on Friday shared the video announcing that the cricket board joins PM Modi's 'Cheer4India' campaign to extend its support for 'Team India athletes'.

In the video, PM Modi was heard saying, "Let's all come together to support the athletes going for Tokyo Olympics, Cheer4India!"

AFI names 26-member Indian athletics squad for Games

Earlier, the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) had announced a 26-member squad to compete in the Olympic Games in Tokyo. As per the official press release, AFI President Adille Sumariwalla said that the federation is looking forward to a good show by the team. "We are happy that it is a well-prepared team, physically and emotionally, for the Olympic Games. The world has been through a lot and athletes have been challenged to stay in good shape, retain form and in good spirits. We are pleased that our athletes have remained in training ever since the lockdown was lifted," he said.

India's Athletics Squad for Tokyo Games

Men: Avinash Sable (3000m Steeplechase); MP Jabir (400m Hurdles): M Sreeshankar (Long Jump); Tajinderpal Singh Toor (Shot Put); Neeraj Chopra and Shivpal Singh (Javelin Throw); KT Irfan, Sandeep Kumar and Rahul Rohilla (20km Walk) and Gurpreet Singh (50km Walk); 4x400m Relay: Amoj Jacob, Arokia Rajiv, Muhammed Anas, Naganathan Pandi, Noah Nirmal Tom; 4x400m Mixed Relay: Sarthak Bhambri, Alex Antony.

Women: Dutee Chand (100m and 200m); Kamalpreet Kaur and Seema Antil-Punia (Discus Throw) and Annu Rani (Javelin Throw); Bhawna Jat and Priyanka Goswami (20km Walk) and (Mixed 4x400m Relay): Revathi Veeramani, Subha Venkatesan & Dhanlakshmi Sekhar.

About 11,000 Olympic athletes are to enter Tokyo along with tens of thousands of support staff, judges, officials, media, and broadcasters. The Paralympics involve 4,400 athletes and open on Aug. 24.