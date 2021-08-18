PM Modi Talks Tokyo With Golden Boy Neeraj Chopra Over ‘Churma’, Gets Signed Javelin

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with the Indian Olympics Contingent for breakfast at his residence and shared some special moments with the athletes. During the meet, PM Modi met with the star of the contingent, Neeraj Chopra, and treated him with some light conversation and praises. PM Modi treated the Olympic gold medal winner with his favourite dish ‘Churma’ and heaped praises for his historic achievement.

Golden boy for India in Men’s Javelin Throw at the Tokyo Olympics 2020, Neeraj Chopra was seen indulging in a light moment with the Prime Minister. PM Modi, while congratulating the athlete for his win asked about his confidence during the event. “You began celebrating after the second throw. This needs such a high level of confidence, how did that happen?” PM Modi asked. Replying with a smile, Neeraj Chopra said, “I have been training for so many years. We athletes understand the effort we put in and if it is the best throw. My confidence comes from training.”

Calling Chopra an “extraordinary” sportsman, PM Modi asked how he manages to find the balance between dealing with a victory as well as loss. Replying to the PM’s query, Chopra said that he focuses on himself and nothing else. “There will be 12 athletes in the final round of the event, and each athlete must focus on oneself and forget about others. I focus on my performance and avoid getting nervous. I put in full effort to better my performance,” the medal-winning javelin thrower said.

During the event, PM treated the athlete with ‘Churma’ and talked about the dish for a brief time. The gold medal winner asked PM Modi to have some too, which he turned down with a smile and informed the athlete that he has a strict diet that he follows. Chopra, while having the dish informed the PM that the dish tastes different in Haryana, which the latter agreed with swiftly. PM Modi added that it tastes different in Rajasthan as well. At the breakfast with Olympians event, Neeraj Chopra presented PM Modi with a signed javelin as a mark of respect and gratitude for facilitating and encouraging athletes in the country.

Furthermore, PM Modi also shared some interesting stories with the athlete including one of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee and his love for ‘Gulab Jamuns’.

A memorable interaction with our Olympic heroes. https://t.co/leaG77TikG — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 18, 2021

PM Modi felicitates the Indian Olympics Contingent

During the event, PM Modi met with the Indian Olympic contingent and praised them all for their efforts in the Tokyo Olympics. Talking to silver medal winner Ravi Dahiya, PM Modi enquired why he wasn’t happy at the podium. Listening to his reply, PM Modi told the wrestler that a podium win was something to be proud of and urged time to smile the next time he wins a medal. The PM also shared some joyous stories about the people of Haryana with the athlete.

PM with Pehalwaans!



PM Shri Narendra Modi interacts with the Indian Wrestling team that went to the Olympics.#Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/6XmthVOiQz — Mann Ki Baat Updates मन की बात अपडेट्स (@mannkibaat) August 16, 2021

The PM also talked with wrestlers Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat. Heaping praises for Punia, PM said that it was inspiring how he fought with a foot injury. Meanwhile, the PM enquired to Vinesh Phogat about her being saddened. The PM reassured them that there was no reason for athletes to be disappointed and thanked her for her efforts. He asked the wrestler to go easy on herself after losses. PM Modi also met with the women’s hockey team players and coach and thanked them for their efforts in the Olympics.

Talking to the men's hockey team, who won bronze at the Tokyo Games to end the country's 41-year wait for an Olympic medal in the sport, PM Modi said that the team had made the country proud. He conversed with goalkeeper PR Sreejesh and praised him for his performance. Modi, jokingly asked the keeper why he celebrated the win by climbing the goalpost, to which Sreejesh replied by calling it his “home”. PM Modi also thanked the rest of the team for the win. The breakfast event with the athletes came after the Prime Minister praised them from the Red fort during the Independence Day celebration for making Tokyo India’s biggest ever medal-winning competition.

