PM Modi To Host India's CWG 2022 Medal Winners At His Official Residence On August 13

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to host the medal winners of the 2022 Commonwealth Games at his official residence in Delhi on Saturday. PM Modi will meet the athletes at 11:00 a.m. tomorrow. This is the first time the Prime Minister will physically interact with the Commonwealth medallists after their spectacular show in Birmingham.

PM Modi has already wished every athlete who won a medal for the country. The Prime Minister turned to his official Twitter handle to congratulate Indian athletes after they bagged medals at the event. PM Modi also sent his wishes to those who failed to finish on the podium.

The 2022 Commonwealth Games were held in Birmingham from July 28 to August 8. The Games were the largest ever held with 72 participating nations across 280 events in 20 sports. The Indian contingent put up an incredible performance at the multi-sport event, winning a total of 61 medals, including 22 gold, 16 silver, and 23 bronze medals.

The weightlifting and wrestling contingents brought the most number of medals for the country. India also won an unprecedented number of medals in athletics discipline. India was ranked fourth in the overall medals tally behind Australia, England, and Canada.

Sanket Sargar, Gururaja Poojary, Mirabai Chanu, Bindyarani Devi, Jeremy Lalrinnunga, Achinta Sheuli, Harjinder Kaur, Lovepreet Singh, and Gurdeep Singh won the medals in the weightlifting events, while Anshu Malik, Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, Deepak Punia, Divya Kakran, Mohit Grewal, Pooja Gehlot, Ravi Dahiya, Vinesh Phogat, Naveen, Deepak Nehra, and Pooja Sihag won the medals in wrestling. The badminton and table tennis contingents also performed well in the competition.

The Indian women's cricket team also created history as they won the silver medal in CWG's first-ever T20 event. The Indian women's hockey team won the bronze medal, while the men's team won the silver medal. The women's lawn bowls team also scripted history as they won the gold medal in the competition. Murali Sreeshankar, Eldhose Paul, Abdulla Aboobacker, Sandeep Kumar, and Annu Rani won medals in athletics.

(Image: PTI/@BAI_Media/Twitter)