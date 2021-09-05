Last Updated:

PM Modi To Host Paralympians After India's Glorious Medal Haul At Tokyo

PM Modi had hosted a lavish breakfast for Tokyo Olympic returnees on Aug 16 at his residence in New Delhi. Paralympic contingents will be hosted the same way.

Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Sunday confirmed Prime Minister Narendra Modi to host Paralympians just like he hosted Olympians. The announcement was made by the Sports' Minister while talking to media in Karnataka, he also congratulated the medalists who raised India's name at Tokyo Paralympics 2020. Indian contingents at the games dominated the games with a five times increase in the medal tally, claimed Anurag Thakur. 

In 2016 there were 19 Indian contingents but this year 'we've won 19 medals in Paralympics,': Anurag Thakur

Further speaking on India's successful journey in sports, the Union Minister for Sports added that it is not just right now that the PM has taken interest in Paralympics but he did the same when he was Chief Minister of Gujarat. 'And that is why when he became PM he started TOPS, the Khelo India Programme', added Anurag Thakur. 

PM Modi had felicitated all the Indian athletes who had participated in the recently-concluded Tokyo Olympics 2020 on August 16. Earlier, on August 15, Independence Day, PM Modi had praised the athletes for their stellar performance in the Olympic Games from the Red Fort. Several round tables were set with Olympians standing in groups and the Prime Minister went around every table talking to every athlete. 

PM Modi felicitates Indian Olympics Contingent

To felicitate the champions of the Tokyo Olympics 2020, PM Modi had arranged a lavish breakfast where the highlighted moments remained 'churma' with Golden boy for India in Men’s Javelin Throw at the Tokyo Olympics 2020, and was seen sharing a light moment with the Prime Minister. While shuttler and History creator PV Sidhu shared ice cream with PM Modi as promised by the latter. The Prime Minister also interacted with the Bronze medal-winning Indian Men’s Hockey Team, presenting him with an autographed hockey. Moreover, the Indian Wrestling team also interacted with the Prime Minister, thanking him for his support. C A Bhavani gave her a sword, while boxer Lovlina Borgohain gifted her boxing gloves as seen in the visuals. 

While further interacting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also shared a light-hearted moment with Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat where PM shared a mantra that he follows- "Jeeth ko kabhi sar pe chadne mat do, har ko mann me basne mat do" (Never let victory go to your head, never let defeat settle in your mind). The Prime Minister shared his thoughts after Vinesh Phogat expressed her sadness over missing out on a medal during Tokyo Olympics 2020. 

