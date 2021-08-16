PM Modi To Interact With Tokyo Paralympics Bound Athletes On Tuesday At 11 AM IST

With the Tokyo Paralympics set to begin in just over a week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to interact with the Indian para-athlete contingent on Tuesday at 11 AM IST. PM Modi will speak to the Indian athletes via a video conference as per an official statement. The program will be telecasted live on DD News, and the live signal will also be available on ANI. Meanwhile, the Tokyo Paralympics are set to take place from August 24 to September 5.

PM Modi set to interact with Indian para-athlete contingent

As per the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, 54 para-athletes are set to represent India across nine sports disciplines. This will be India's largest contingent to compete in the Paralympic Games. Along with PM Modi, Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur will also interact with the Indian paralympic athletes. Team India will kickstart its Tokyo Games campaign on August 27 with the men's and women's archery events.

Team India's biggest medal hopes at Tokyo Paralympics 2020

Devendra Jhajharia carries Team India's biggest medal hopes at the Tokyo Paralympics 2020 as he will be targeting his third goal medal. Jhajharia won his first gold medal in the F-46 javelin throw event in the 2004 and 2006 Paralympic Games. Meanwhile, Mariyappan and Sandeep Choudhary are two other athletes, who all eyes will be on. Mariyappan will be competing in the T-63 high jump event, whereas world champion Sandeep will participate in the F-46 javelin throw event.

Indian athletes have taken part in all the editions of the Paralympic Games since 1984. India will hope that the paralympic athletes can add to the glory won by Indians at the recently concluded Tokyo Olympics. Neeraj Chopra was undoubtedly India's highlight as he won the country's first gold medal in an athletics event.

How to watch Tokyo Paralympics live in India?

Indian fans wondering how to watch Tokyo Paralympics live in India can tune into Eurosport India, who were awarded the official telecasting rights. The Tokyo Games will be the first time Eurosport will broadcast a global multi-sporting event in India. Meanwhile, fans can also watch Tokyo Paralympics live in India on the Discovery+ app and DD Sports.