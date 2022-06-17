PM Modi To Launch Historic Torch Relay For 44th Chess Olympiad In New Delhi On June 19

The torch relay for the 44th Chess Olympiad, which will be held in India from July 28 to August 10, will be launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This is the first time in the history of the Chess Olympiad that an Olympic-style torch relay will be introduced. The Prime Minister will begin the historic torch relay at New Delhi's Indira Gandhi Stadium on June 19. The event will take place at 5:00 pm IST.

PM Modi will launch the torch relay for the 44th Chess Olympiad on 19th June at 5 pm, at Indira Gandhi Stadium, New Delhi. He will also address the gathering on the occasion. India will be the first-ever country to have the Chess Olympiad Torch Relay: PMO — ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2022

FIDE President Arkady Dvorkovich will hand over the torch to PM Narendra Modi, who will then hand it over to Grandmaster Vishwanathan Anand, according to a statement on the Prime Minister's official website. The torch will then travel for 40 days across India, stopping in 75 cities before arriving at its final destination in Mahabalipuram, near Chennai. Chess grandmasters will receive the torch at each venue.

India will be the first-ever country to have the Chess Olympiad torch relay. From now on, the tradition will always begin in India and travel throughout all continents before arriving in the host country.

"This year, for the very first time, the International Chess Body, FIDE, has instituted the Chess Olympiad Torch that is part of Olympic tradition, but was never done in the Chess Olympiad. India will be the first-ever country to have the Chess Olympiad Torch Relay. Notably, taking the Indian roots of Chess to a greater height, this tradition of Torch Relay for the Chess Olympiad will henceforth always begin in India and travel across all continents before reaching the host country," the statement read.

"FIDE President Arkady Dvorkovich will hand over the torch to Prime Minister, who in turn will hand it over to Grandmaster Vishwanathan Anand. This torch will then be taken to 75 cities in a span of 40 days before the final culmination at Mahabalipuram near Chennai. At every location, chess grandmasters of the state will receive the torch," the statement noted.

44th Chess Olympiad

The 44th Chess Olympiad was originally scheduled to be held in Russia but was later moved to India after Moscow launched an unprovoked war on Ukraine in February. This is the first time India will host the marquee chess event, which is being organised since 1927. As per reports, 189 countries are slated to take part in the competition this year, the largest participation in the history of the Chess Olympiad.

Image: PTI