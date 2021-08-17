PM Modi Urges Tokyo Olympians To Visit 75 Schools In 2yrs To Create Malnutrition Awareness

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hosted a lavish breakfast at his residence and invited all the Tokyo return Indian Olympians urged them to visit 75 schools each in the next two years to create awareness about malnutrition. In his two-hour-long interaction with the Olympians, PM Modi asked the athletes to play sports with school children to raise sportsmen's spirit among the younger generations.

PM Modi holds lavish breakfast with Tokyo Olympics returnees

After lauding the Indian athletes from the ramparts of the iconic Red Fort, PM Modi on Monday invited all the Indian Olympians for breakfast at his Lok Kalyan Marg residence. The proud Olympians joined the table with PM Modi and gifted their favourite sports equipment to the Prime Minister.

Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra gifted his javelin to Modi. PV Sindhu, who secured a bronze medal, gifted her a badminton racquet. Meanwhile, the men's and women's hockey teams gifted an autographed hockey stick each. C A Bhavani gave her a sword, while boxer Lovlina Borgohain gifted her boxing gloves, said the media reports. An autographed stole was also gifted to PM Modi by all the medal-winners.

PM Modi welcomed all the gifts and praised the Olympians for their efforts. He also fulfilled his promise of eating ice cream with PV Sindhu today. Earlier, in an interaction, Sindhu had said to PM Modi that she was barred from having ice cream before the Olympics. PM Modi had promised Sindhu that he would have ice cream with her once the Olympics were over. PM Modi also enjoyed the Rajasthani dessert 'Churma' with Neeraj Chopra.

PM Modi's interaction with Indian Olympians

While interacting with the Olympians at the breakfast party, PM Modi said he observed a positive change among Indian parents after the Tokyo Olympics. He said the attitude of parents towards sports is changing and he envisions more parents supporting their children in pursuing sports. PM Modi also said that the Olympians' visit to schools would eliminate unawareness regarding malnutrition and playing sports with them would inspire children in many ways. A day ago, PM Modi invited all the Olympians to the Independence Day ceremony at the Red Fort. There he praised the performance and efforts of the athletes and said the whole nation was proud of them.



