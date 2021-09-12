PM Modi's Advice To Silver Winner Bhavina Patel: 'Think Positively In Difficult Situation'

Tokyo Paralympics silver medalist from India, Bhavina Patel has received valuable advice from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to think positively in difficult situations. PM Modi gave his advice after the tennis player revealed that she was disheartened and lost all hopes of securing a medal for India after facing a loss against China’s eventual gold medalist Zhou Ying in the opening match of her Tokyo Paralympics campaign. The Indian Paralympic Contingent met the Prime Minister on September 9 for a felicitation and an interaction ceremony.

As per ANI, Bhavina Patel expressed her thoughts to PM Modi after the loss in the first match, said, “When I suffered from viral fever after arriving in Tokyo. I didn’t perform well in my first match and I was disheartened after that and the only thing which came to mind was that I wanted to meet you (PM Modi). But I had in my mind, that if I do not perform now and I won’t be able to perform in the future as well. So the motivation I have got from you...immense.”

Meanwhile, during the interaction, PM Modi lauded Bhavina for her determination, and said, “Now or never' this kind of negativity shouldn't be there. You must say positive things and think positively in difficult situations”. He also appreciated the fact that India returned with its highest tally of 19 medals, from the Tokyo Paralympics. While talking to the entire Indian Paralympics contingent, PM Modi said, “Your achievement will significantly boost the morale of the entire sporting community in the country, and budding sportspersons will feel encouraged to come forward to take up sports. This performance has led to awareness about sports that is increasing by leaps and bounds in the country.”

Bhavina Patel opened India's medal tally by winning the Silver medal on August 29

India sent a total of 54 athletes in nine different sports disciplines to Tokyo, for the Paralympics Games, which is the highest no. of athletes ever sent by India. India successfully clinched 19 Paralympics medals, which includes five Gold medals, eight Silver medals, and six Bronze medals. Bhavina Patel opened India’s tally of medals on August 29, by winning the silver medal in the Gold medal clash of Women’s Table Tennis singles class 4 event, against China’s Zhou Ying. She also became the second Indian woman to win a medal at the Paralympics, after Deepa Malik’s silver medal in Rio Olympics 2016.

(With inputs from ANI)

(Image: ANI/ Media_SAI/Twitter)