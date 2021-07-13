PM Modi's Interaction With India's Tokyo-bound Olympic Athletes Earns Netizens' Praise

While the Indian athletes prepare to represent the country at the Tokyo Olympics 2021, PM Modi conducted a live video-conferencing to chat up with them. In the video-call session with the first batch of athletes flying out to Japan on July 17, athletes like Sania Mirza, Mary Kom, Vinesh Phogat and Deepika Kumari got up and close with the Prime Minister about their preparation for the big event. This session garnered the attention of netizens online who flooded the social media with praises for PM Modi.

Netizens praised PM's interaction with the athletes

The effort made towards encouraging and promoting Indian athletes representing the country on an international level has the internet applauding the government. Many took to their social media to express their opinions on the live video conference and PM Modi's efforts to personally motivate them for the event. One user praised the Prime Minister stating that they had never seen such a candid interaction before and thanked him for boosting the athletes' morals.

This is amazing, I haven't seen such interactions anywhere before, hats off to Modi ji for interacting and boosting the moral of our athletes 🙏🙏, #Cheer4India #PMOIndia https://t.co/mKAh6VnYB1 — ARTHAV KASHYAP (@ArthavKashyap) July 13, 2021

Yaar, where we will get such an amazing PM who remembers and talks about such details and small small things to make others feel special and encourage them. Ek he dil hai Modi Ji, kitni bar loge ❤️ https://t.co/TQHk4cyDnd — Arya Kanya (@DreamingNeha) July 13, 2021

Happy to witness Unprecedented personal talk with each athlete by PM, You are people’s PM @narendramodi 👏🏻

All the Best to all Athletes 👍#Cheer4India https://t.co/3cBt7rKyiu — Kirron Sharrma 🇮🇳 (@kirron_sharrma) July 13, 2021

This is really very motivating for the players and parents and the fans too @ianuragthakur https://t.co/uJe9X5SevP — Samip Rajguru (@samiprajguru) July 13, 2021

The brief yet candid interviews of PM Modi with young athletes were also filled with laughter and casual moments. Acknowledging the same, one user lauded the PM's effort to get personal with the athletes and make them feel special while another user called him a 'people’s P'. Another user believed that the session was very motivating for the athletes as well parents and fans. Several lauded his brilliant effort to conduct the interview on such a large scale which in turn will bring laurels to the country.

Brilliant effort by our @narendramodi for motivating our indian athletes. #Cheer4India — ͏ ͏AD (@VaidehiiKaDulha) July 13, 2021

The way @narendramodi interacting with Olympics players is so great. 👍 — prakashmehta (@prakash_doc) July 13, 2021

@narendramodi jis interaction with Tokyo Olympics contingent and their family is so inspiring. It will surely boost morale and they will definitely bring laurels to the country#Cheer4India https://t.co/RSTJWbNAZv — SanghiDentico🇮🇳,🚩🚩 (@priyathedentico) July 13, 2021

Another fan called PM Modi a real leader and believed that his efforts will boost the morale of not only players but their parents. One user was quick to point out how PM Modi expertly personalised the interviews to make the athletes at ease and motivate them personally. Many users online believed that this session made the athletes and their families proud for representing the country.

PM @narendramodi Ji having words with all Indian players and their families going for #TokyoOlympics.

This quality of Narendra Modi Ji is just amazing.

It will surely boost up the confidence of players.

A True Leader! 👏👏#Cheer4India — Kishor Jangid 🇮🇳 (@iKishorJangir) July 13, 2021

This s a really great stuff by Modi. Speaking and encouraging each and every Olympian personally. This will be a great morale booster for them!! All the best to all the athletes representing India in Olympics 😀 #Cheer4India #TokyoOlympics #Tokyo2020 https://t.co/ufOcUIph1c — Athiswamy (@athitheboss) July 13, 2021

Modi interacting with each Tokyo bound athlete individually, along with their families.. Each interaction personalised, with the ease of familiarity.. Can only imagine how motivated they must feel.. Has any PM done this ever..?? Hats off to his leadership skills..! pic.twitter.com/zItTQuonFF — Harish Puri 🇮🇳 (@harishbpuri) July 13, 2021

It is a great learning from @narendramodi Ji ,how to set role models and make them hero’s, first time that I am seeing the interaction of athletes and there families.. how proud now parents would feel and how motivated would those dreaming to make it to Olympics or nationals feel https://t.co/eaPTwpDP7F — Pradeep.DR🇮🇳 (@pradeepdr3) July 13, 2021

The way @narendramodi ji is not only giving a pep talk to the Indian Contingent but is also talking to them about the basics of participation, sportsman spirit and maintaining healthy health for #TokyoOlympics#Cheer4India is good to watch@ianuragthakur @KirenRijiju pic.twitter.com/5CK4dih0mJ — MemeXD (@Meme__xD) July 13, 2021

More on Narendra Modi's live video-conference

Present at the conference were Union Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Anurag Thakur along with IOA President Narinder Dhruv Batra, Law and Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju and MoS Nisith Pramanik. The first batch of flying to Japan was interviewed along with their parents during the live conference.

IMAGE- ANI