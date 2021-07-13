Last Updated:

PM Modi's Interaction With India's Tokyo-bound Olympic Athletes Earns Netizens' Praise

PM Modi interacting with the Indian athletes flying out to represent the country in Tokyo's Olympics earned praises from the netizens. Read more.

Written By
Princia Hendriques
PM Modi

IMAGE- ANI


While the Indian athletes prepare to represent the country at the Tokyo Olympics 2021, PM Modi conducted a live video-conferencing to chat up with them. In the video-call session with the first batch of athletes flying out to Japan on July 17, athletes like Sania Mirza, Mary Kom, Vinesh Phogat and Deepika Kumari got up and close with the Prime Minister about their preparation for the big event. This session garnered the attention of netizens online who flooded the social media with praises for PM Modi.

Netizens praised PM's interaction with the athletes

The effort made towards encouraging and promoting Indian athletes representing the country on an international level has the internet applauding the government. Many took to their social media to express their opinions on the live video conference and PM Modi's efforts to personally motivate them for the event. One user praised the Prime Minister stating that they had never seen such a candid interaction before and thanked him for boosting the athletes' morals. 

The brief yet candid interviews of PM Modi with young athletes were also filled with laughter and casual moments. Acknowledging the same, one user lauded the PM's effort to get personal with the athletes and make them feel special while another user called him a 'people’s P'. Another user believed that the session was very motivating for the athletes as well parents and fans. Several lauded his brilliant effort to conduct the interview on such a large scale which in turn will bring laurels to the country. 

Another fan called PM Modi a real leader and believed that his efforts will boost the morale of not only players but their parents. One user was quick to point out how PM Modi expertly personalised the interviews to make the athletes at ease and motivate them personally. Many users online believed that this session made the athletes and their families proud for representing the country.

More on Narendra Modi's live video-conference

Present at the conference were Union Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Anurag Thakur along with IOA President Narinder Dhruv Batra, Law and Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju and MoS Nisith Pramanik. The first batch of flying to Japan was interviewed along with their parents during the live conference. 

