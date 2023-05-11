PM Narendra Modi Congratulates Deepak Bhoria, Mohammed Hussamudin, Nishant Dev

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Indian boxers Deepak Bhoria, Mohammad Hussamudin and Nishant Dev who ensured at least a bronze medal in the men's boxing World Championships. Three of them have qualified for the semifinal and will have the chance of bagging three golds in their respective category. But they do have a tough task to cut out as they stand opposite pretty tough opponents in the boxing ring.

Narendra Modi congratulates Indian boxing trio

India have never had three semifinalists at the marquee event for amateur boxers and in that respect, the three boxers have already scripted history. In 2019, Amit Panghal became the first Indian male boxer to reach the final, which was a gigantic step forward for the sport in the country and now Deepak, Hussmudin and Nishant have the chance to take it forward.

Modi who is an avid enthusiast of sports took to Twitter to post, "Congratulations to @Deepakbhoria19,@Hussamboxer and @nishantdevjr. Their accomplishments are very inspiring."



Earlier Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur also lavished praises on the boxing trio. He wrote, "Incredible achievement by @Deepakbhoria19,@Hussamboxer & @nishantdevjr! These Indian boxers have made history by securing medals in the Men’s World Boxing Championships at Tashkent for the first time ever. Moreover, this is the first time India is winning 3 medals in the same edition of the World Championships. #Cheer4India this Friday as history is made! #TOPScheme @BFI_official."

🥊 Incredible achievement by @Deepakbhoria19, @Hussamboxer & @nishantdevjr! These Indian boxers have made history by securing medals in the Men’s World Boxing Championships at Tashkent for the first time ever.



Moreover, this is the first time India is winning 3 medals in the… pic.twitter.com/ukvC6j2YUP — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) May 11, 2023

Deepak (51kg) has in his way two-time World Championships medallist Bilala Bennama while Hussamuddin (57kg), on the other hand, will go up against Cuba's Saidel Horta. Nishant (71kg) will face 2022 Asian Champion and 2018 Asian Games silver medallist Aslanbek Shymbergenov of Kazakhstan.

With PTI inputs