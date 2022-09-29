Last Updated:

PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates 36th National Games In Grand Opening Ceremony In Ahmedabad

PM Modi, National Games, PM Modi inaugurates National Games

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated the 36th National Games in a grand opening ceremony held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. PM Modi is currently on a two-day visit to Gujarat, where he laid foundation stones for various projects and also inaugurated the latest edition of the National Games, which are being held in Gujarat for the first time in history. The ceremony was also attended by Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur and the chief minister of Gujarat,  Bhupendra Rajnikant Patel.

National Games taking place after 7 years

PM Modi took a lap around the stadium with Gujarat CM by his side as he waved at tens of thousands of spectators who had come to attend the event on Thursday. The opening ceremony also saw several dance numbers from various groups, who performed before PM Modi formally inaugurated the Games. 

The National Games are slated to be held from September 29 to October 10 in the state of Gujarat. While the games are officially set to begin on September 29, some events have already begun with stars needing to leave for other competitions. This is the first time the National Games are being held after the 2015 edition. The Games were to be held in 2020 but were indefinitely postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak. 

Earlier, PM Narendra Modi took to his official Twitter handle to share an aerial view of the Ahmedabad Stadium, where the opening ceremony is being held. "I’m going be there very soon for the opening of the National Games," PM Modi wrote in the caption of the post. 

36th National Games full schedule

  1. Table Tennis: September 20 to 24
  2. Kabaddi: September 26 to October 1
  3. Netball: September 26 to 30
  4. Lawn Bowls: September 26 to October 3
  5. Rugby 7s: September 28 to 30
  6. Shooting (rifle and pistol): September 29 to October 3
  7. Tennis: September 29 to October 5
  8. Shooting (shotgun): September 30 to October 7
  9. Wrestling: September 30 to October 2
  10. Triathlon: September 30 to October 2
  11. Archery: September 30 to October 6
  12. Kho-Kho: September 30 to October 4
  13. Roller sports - Skateboarding: September 30 and October 1
  14. Roller sports - Skating: September 30 and October 2
  15. Fencing: September 30 to October 4
  16. Gymnastics: September 30 to October 4
  17. Weightlifting: September 30 to October 4
  18. Athletics: September 30 to October 4
  19. Rowing: September 30 to October 3
  20. Football (Women): October 1 to 10
  21. Cycling (track): October 1 to 4
  22. Squash: October 1 to 5
  23. Badminton: October 1 to 6
  24. Basketball 3x3: October 1 to 3
  25. Basketball 5x5: October 1 to 6
  26. Football (Men): October 2 to 11
  27. Aquatics: October 2 to 8
  28. Hockey: October 2 to 9
  29. Boxing: October 5 to 12
  30. Yogasana: October 6 to 11
  31. Golf: October 6 to 9
  32. Mallakhambh: October 7 to 11
  33. Soft Tennis: October 7 to 11
  34. Judo: October 7 to 11
  35. Cycling (road): October 8 and 9
  36. Wushu: October 8 to 11
  37. Canoeing: October 10 and 11
  38. Softball: October 7 to 11
  39. Beach Volleyball: October 6 to 9
  40. Volleyball: October 8 to 12

