PM Narendra Modi To Address The Participants Of 'Jaipur Mahakhel'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the participants of 'Jaipur Mahakhel' on Sunday via video conferencing.

The Prime Minister's Office said the event is organised in the Rajasthan capital by Lok Sabha MP from Jaipur Rural and former Union minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore since 2017.

The 'Mahakhel' (mega sport), which is focussing on Kabaddi competition this year, started on the National Youth Day on January 12 and has witnessed the participation of more than 6,400 youths and sports persons from more than 450 gram panchayats, municipalities and wards of all eight legislative assembly regions of the constituency.

The organisation of Mahkhel provides an opportunity for the youth of Jaipur to showcase their sporting talent and also motivates them to take up sports as a career option, it said.

