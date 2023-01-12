PM Narendra Modi Watches Mallakhamba Performance At National Youth Festival 2023; WATCH

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is currently in Karnataka's Hubballi city, to inaugurate the National Youth Festival on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda. This marks the 26th edition of the National Youth Festival, which is being organised by the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports in collaboration with the Karnataka government. During the event, PM Modi was seen watching a Mallakhamba performance.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches a Mallakhamba performance at National Youth Festival 2023 in Hubbali, Karnataka. pic.twitter.com/L6axbrnfOb — ANI (@ANI) January 12, 2023

The five-day event is scheduled to take place from January 12 to 16. The youth festival was inaugurated by PM Modi on January 12 as it is celebrated as the National Youth Day in the country. January 12 was declared National Youth Day in 1984 to honour and cherish Swami Vivekananda's ideals. The theme of the 26th National Youth Festival is ‘Viksit Yuva – Viksit Bharat.’

Security breach at PM Modi's rally

Meanwhile, a major security lapse took place during the event when a man breached PM Modi's security to present him a garland. The man was pulled away by security personnel and detained for a while. A video of the incident shows PM Modi greeting the locals as they welcome him when suddenly a man with a garland breaches the security cordon and reaches close to the Prime Minister's vehicle. The PM extended his hand to accept the garland but could not reach out to the man.

The person was pulled away by the Special Protection Group (SPG). According to sources, the man jumped from the top of the barricade and took the security by surprise. SPG intercepted him and handed him over to the local cops. Sources privy to the development told Republic that a security review will be done following the incident. The SPG team will also analyse the incident.

Image: ANI