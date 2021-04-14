Poirier Vs McGregor 3 In Vegas Open To Fans, How To Buy Tickets For UFC 264?

Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier are officially set to meet in the Octagon once again this summer to complete their thrilling trilogy. On Wednesday, UFC president Dana White confirmed that the two MMA superstars will headline UFC 264 on July 10, 2021, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, with a full capacity crowd. White also revealed that the tickets for UFC 264 will go live later this week.

Earlier on Wednesday, UFC chief Dana White confirmed the date and the venue for Poirier vs McGregor 3 while also announcing that tickets for UFC 264 in Vegas will go live later this week. White said, "I am so happy to finally be able to say, Vegas is back. This summer, Las Vegas is back open for business, and on July 10th, UFC 264 will be at T-Mobile Arena here in Vegas at 100 per cent capacity. Ladies and gentlemen, that's 20,000 fans and this card will be headlined by the third fight between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor. Tickets go on sale this week."

Vegas is OPEN!!! Poirier vs McGregor July 10th. tix on sale this week pic.twitter.com/F2VZ0APzrw — danawhite (@danawhite) April 14, 2021

UFC fans have been informed to keep a watchful eye on axs.com for tickets to the highly-anticipated trilogy bout between McGregor and Poirier this week. UFC 264 is expected to be a pay-per-view event in the UK to be shown on BT Sport Box Office.

Upon White's update for the highly-anticipated bout, McGregor retweeted the UFC's post advertising the fact that tickets are on sale. However, this was a complete U-turn on his stance following his declaration that the fight was 'off' on Monday following a furious Twitter exchange with Poirier.

Over the weekend, the lightweight contenders had a spat on Twitter after Poirier said the half-a-million that McGregor promised to donate to the American's charity was never paid. The Irish megastar then hit back, arguing that he never sends funds unless there was detailed evidence of where the money would go. The 'Notorious' then tweeted that he refused to fight Poirier.

Following on from McGregor’s win over Poirier in September 2014, ‘The Diamond’ got his revenge earlier this year in stunning style. Poirier destroyed McGregor with fierce leg kicks and punches to win the rematch and set up a hugely intriguing third fight. However, the trilogy fight between the two is expected to carry on as scheduled in July.

Image Credits - UFC Twitter