MotoGP: Pole Again For Fabio Quartararo As Viñales' Lap Gets Canceled

Fabio Quartararo (Petronas Yamaha SRT) has claimed back-to-back pole positions at the Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto thanks to a 1:37.007 in Q2 at the Gran Premio Red Bull de Andalucia. Maverick Viñales (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) set a faster lap than the Championship leader, but his lap was cancelled due to exceeding track limits. There were no such troubles for third on the grid Francesco Bagnaia (Pramac Racing) though as the Italian picked up his maiden MotoG front row.

In soaring Q2 conditions, could anyone break the Yamaha dominance that has reigned this weekend? At the beginning of the session, it was Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) and Bagnaia who set the first banker laps, but soon enough Viñales was at the summit with a 1:37.217. What could Quartararo respond with? The Spanish GP polesitter and winner slotted into P2, before Bagnaia split the Yamaha riders as the Italian improved again. Heading into the pitlane, Viñales led Bagnaia and Quartararo by two tenths, with Binder, TakaakiNakagami (LCR Honda Idemitsu) and Q1 graduate Franco Morbidelli (Petronas Yamaha SRT) sitting on the provisional second row.

Quartararo vs Viñales

It’s all set up to be a phenomenal battle on Sunday, but there’s plenty of other riders waiting in wings to get a taste of the Andalucia GP bubbly. With the reigning Champion out of action in Jerez, who will capitalise the most?

All the action from the main race day of Gran Premio Red Bull de Andalucía will be LIVE on Eurosport and Eurosport HD on Sunday, July 26, 2020, from 2:30 PM IST.

(Image Courtesy: AP)