'Police not allowing...', claims Bajrang Punia, vows to protest 'until justice is served'

The wrestlers' received a big impetus on Friday as their ongoing protest led to police registering two FIRs against the WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. However, later during the 6th day of the protest, Bajrang Punia, who has been an active part in the movement, complained that the police and administration are diving in to hamper their protest. "Police and administration can do their atrocities, but the players will not move," says Punia.

Day by day the Wrestlers Protest is getting more intense and new developments are emerging every day. On Friday, Wrestlers' picked a big win as the Supreme Court heard their plea and commanded the Police to register FIRs against Brij Bhushan Singh. However, the Wrestlers have brought forward the challenges they have been facing from the police and administration's side.

Bajrang Punia, vows to protest 'until justice is served'

"Police said that if you want to protest, sleep on the road. What kind of pressure has come on them today, there was no such problem before, this has happened only because of the pressure of the Supreme Court." Wrestler Bajrang Punia on registering FIR against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, Delhi. Bajrang further added that this is the fight for the "Indian daughters, the fight for their honor, thus whatever sacrifices they have to make they will make."

#WATCH | Police said that if you want to protest, sleep on the road. What kind of pressure has come on them today, there was no such problem before, this has happened only because of the pressure of the Supreme Court: Wrestler Bajrang Punia on registering FIR against WFI chief… pic.twitter.com/XpeVtQJMZ9 — ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2023

Wrestler Satyawart Kadian gave his say on the FIRs that have been registered. "It is good that FIR has been registered. What will we get from the FIR? Will FIR get us justice? Delhi Police should have lodged an FIR on the very first day. Our on-paper fight has just started. Let's see what our legal team & coaches have to say. We are demanding that wrestling must be separated from politics & the future of our women wrestlers should be secured."

Delhi | It is good that FIR has been registered. What will we get from the FIR? Will FIR get us justice? Delhi Police should have lodged an FIR on the very first day. Our on-paper fight has just started. Let's see what our legal team & coaches have to say. We are demanding that… pic.twitter.com/Wky5Llo7HD — ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2023

The wrestlers protest continues and today is the 7th day of the movement that has binded all the sports personalities from across nation. Sportsmen like Neeraj Chopra have already given their say and have sided with the protesters. Stick to the space to know all the latest updates from the protest.