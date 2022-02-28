Pooja Jatyan Wins Silver At Para Archery World Championships; Ministers Laud Historic Feat

Rookie para archer Pooja Jatyan on Sunday scripted history by becoming the first Indian to win a silver medal in an individual section of the Para World Championships. She lost to Italian Petrilli Vincenza in the finals at the Para Archery World Championships, thereby ending her dream run.

Following Jatyan's historic run at the Para World Championships, she received congratulations from the Union Minister of Tribal Affairs and former Chief Minister of Jharkhand Arjun Munda. She also received praises from the Minister of State in the Ministry of Printing and Stationery and former Indian Hockey Team captain Sandeep Singh.

Arjun Munda and Sandeep Singh congratulate Pooja Jatyan

Following Pooja Jatyan's historic success at the Para Archery World Championships, Arjun Munda took to his official Koo account to congratulate the rookie para archer. Munda highlighted the success of Team India at the Para World Archery Championship as he wrote that Pooja clinched the silver medal after losing 7-3 to Italy's V Petrilly in the Recurve Women Finals. As a result, she became the first Indian archer to win the silver medal and also helped India to win two silver medals for the first time at the Para World Championship.

The praises not only came from Munda as Sandeep Singh also took to his official Koo handle to congratulate Pooja. Sandeep wrote that the daughter of Gurugram, Pooja, has made the entire country proud by winning the silver medal at the Para Archery World Championships. He ended his post by once again congratulating her and wishing the 24-year old all the best for her future endeavours.

Pooja Jatyan's dream run ended by Petrilli Vincenza

Pooja Jatyan, who was diagnosed with polio in childhood, put up an exceptional performance against world number seven Petrilli Vincenza, who won the contest despite being 3-1 down at one stage. Vincenza bounced back to win 7-3 (24-24, 23-21, 26-28, 24-26, 25-27).

Pooja's lack of experience may have resulted in her feeling the pressure and faltering in the last two sets as she shot three 7s in the fourth and fifth set, while her Italian counterpart made no mistake.