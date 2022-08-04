Last Updated:

Pooja Ojha Wins First Medal For India In Canoe Sprint World Championships

India's Pooja Ojha won the silver medal in VL1 Women's 200m final with a timing of 1:34.18 at the 2022 ICF Canoe Sprint World Championships. 

Pooja Ojha wins silver

India's paracanoeing athlete Pooja Ojha made history on Friday by winning India's first medal at the 2022 ICF Canoe Sprint World Championships. The paracanoeing athlete won the silver medal in VL1 Women's 200m final with a timing of 1:34.18. Germany's  Lillemor Koper who was the defending champion managed to retain her crown, while her countrywomen Esther Bode claimed the third spot with a timing of 1:35.16. In the first half of the race, it was Pooja Ojha who lead the race; however, Lillemor Köper pulled things back and won the event convincingly by a length. The second place in this race was hard fought affair all the way to the finish line but Ojha somehow managed to edge out Bode to get India a historic medal in the competition.  

 

