Pooja Rani Bows Out Of Olympics Post 5-0 Women's 75kg Boxing Loss To China's Li Qian

Boxer Pooja Rani (75kg) faced a defeat China's Li Qian as the Indian bowed out of the ongoing Tokyo Olympics 2020. Li Qian won the bout by 5-0. The Chinese boxer advanced to the semi-finals of the showpiece after winning against Rani in the women's middleweight category.

What did the quarter-final bout look like?

In Saturday's match, 2016 Rio Olympics bronze medallist Li Qian had a clean swipe as all five judges gave her ten points in the first round. The Chinese constantly drew Pooja forward which caused her to miss a few of the punches. She dodged all of Pooja's attacking techniques. The second round had a similar story as the Chinese went on to dominate Pooja. The Indian boxer had no answers to her flurry of punches twice. Li Qian went on to win the final round as she put a strike at Pooja's Olympics campaign. She ended up winning 5-0 to proceed to the semifinals at the Ryogoku Kokugikan arena.

Pooja's performance graph

Pooja Rani, who is currently ranked eighth in her category of boxing. In her previous face off's against Li Qian, she had lost to the Chinese in the semi-finals of the 2014 Asian games. Pooja also faced a defeat at the 2020 Asia Oceania Olympic qualifiers. Earlier, Pooja had beaten Algerian boxer Ichrak Chaib 5-0 in the pre-quarterfinals, which also marked her debut match at the Olympics. India now has two boxers left in the fray with Lovlina Borgohain assured of a medal and Satish Kumar to enter the ring for the quarterfinal on Sunday.

Image Credit - Twitter