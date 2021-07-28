Pooja Rani Vs Ichrak Chaib: How To Watch Indian Boxer's Next Match At Tokyo Olympics LIVE

Indian boxer Pooja Rani will lock horns against Algeria's Ichrak Chaib today (July 28) in the Women’s Middleweight (69-75kgs) event at Tokyo Olympics. The match will mark the start of Rani's maiden Olympic campaign. The preliminary round of the competition will see the 2014 Asian Games bronze medallist fight for a place in the quarter-final against Chaib, who had finished 4th in the middleweight category at the 2018 Youth Olympic Games in Argentina. Rani will look to follow the footsteps of her teammate Lovlina Borgohain, who beat Germany's Nadine Apetz in the Round of 16 to qualify for the quarterfinals.

Where to watch Pooja Rani vs Ichrak Chaib boxing match?

The match will be live telecast on the Sony Sports network. The matches will be broadcast in multiple languages across various channels of the Sony network, including Sony Ten. The match will also be streamed live on the digital platform SonyLIV.

When will the match start?

The match between Pooja Rani and Ichrak Chaib is slated to begin at 2:33 pm Indian Standard Time (IST). The match will be played at Japan's iconic Kokugikan Arena, which is also considered the home of sumo wrestling.

India at Tokyo 2020

Meanwhile, the legendary Indian boxer MC Mary Kom won Round of 32 at Tokyo Games on July 25 to advance to Round of 16. The 38-year-old beat Dominican Republic's Miguelina Hernandez to storm into the pre-quarterfinals. Also, note that Mary Kom's opponent Miguelina Hernandez is 15 years younger than the Indian boxer. Mary Kom will Ingrit Valencia of Colombia in her Round of 16 match on July 29 at 3:36 pm IST.

The Indian Olympics contingent has so far failed to register a medal-winning performance apart from Mirabai Chanu, who opened India's account on July 24 with a silver medal in the 49kg weightlifting event. It is the only medal India has won at the Tokyo Olympics as of July 28.

Image: BFI