Pooja Rani Vs Li Qian Live Streaming: How To Watch Olympics Quarter-Final 4 Match Live

After Lovlina Borgohain's exploit on Friday, all eyes will be on another Indian boxer Pooja Rani, who will be presenting her challenge for a place in the medal round. Pooja Rani next match live will be against Chinese boxer Li Qian in the quarter-final of the women’s 75kg (middleweight) division. The Pooja Rani vs Li Qian fight is scheduled to take place at the Kokugikan arena. Here are the details regarding how to watch Olympics boxing events live, Pooja Rani match live and Pooja Rani live streaming details.

Pooja Rani live streaming: Where to catch Pooja Rani match live and how to watch Olympics boxing events live

The Pooja Rani match live will be broadcasted on the Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 2 HD, Sony Six and Sony SIX HD TV channels in India. Sony TEN 3, Sony TEN 3 HD, Sony TEN 4 and Sony TEN 4 HD will broadcast Tokyo 2020 in regional languages. For fans who are still trying to figure out how to watch Olympics boxing events live in India, they can log in to the SonyLiv app to catch all the action. The pooja rani next match live will be held on Saturday, July 31 with the bout set to begin at 3.36 pm IST.

Back to back Asian champion @BoxerPooja will play her Quarter final bout today and will be keen to secure her SF spot and another medal for 🇮🇳 against 🇨🇳's Qian Li at @Tokyo2020 🤞🏻#RingKeBaazigar#Boxing#Tokyo2020#Cheer4India#TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/7mGCM9Kf3H — Boxing Federation (@BFI_official) July 31, 2021

Pooja Rani vs Li Qian preview

Pooja Rani's next match against Li Qian will not be easy for the Indian boxer having lost to the Chinese twice already. While Pooja Rani is making her Olympic debut, Li Qian is a bronze medalist from Rio 2016.

The 30-year-old Pooja, who is the reigning Asian champion recently lost to Li Qian 5:0 at the Olympic qualification tournament in Amman, Jordan last year. Before that bout, Li Qian beat Pooja Rani 2:0 in the semi-finals of the 2014 Asian Games in Incheon, South Korea. Coming into this bout Li Qian dominated Ireland’s Aoife O’Rourke to move into the quarter-finals while Pooja Rani outpunched Ichrak Chaib of Algeria by unanimous decision to book a place in the last eight. With the Chinese being a more accomplished boxer it will be interesting to see if Pooja Rani will be able to topple her opponent who have a psychological advantage over her.

