Portugal’s Pioneer: Miguel Oliveira Stuns In Styria

Red Bull KTM Tech 3 star wins the 900th premier class race as Oliveira, Miller and Pol Espargaro take it to the final corner.In a dramatic red-flagged BMW M Grand Prix of Styria, Miguel Oliveira (Red Bull KTM Tech 3) got the better of Jack Miller (Pramac Racing) and Pol Espargaro (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) at the famous final corner, on the final lap, to win his first MotoGP™ race in the 900th premier class contest. A stunning victory for Oliveira who hands Portugal and Tech 3 their first premier class wins, in his 150th Grand Prix.

Joan Mir (Team Suzuki Ecstar) got a fantastic launch from P3 to snatch the holeshot from polesitter Pol Espargaro, with Miller also getting away well from fourth on the grid. The Australian wasted no time in getting past Espargaro as Miller dived up the inside at Turn 2, before Miller was leading the race – despite shoulder troubles – after Mir was forced to drop a position for running wide and gaining an advantage at Turn 1 on the opening lap.

READ: Pol position: KTM and Espargaro seal Saturday firsts

Upfront, Mir was now stretching his lead. The Spaniard, fresh from his first podium seven days ago, was gapping Miller and Nakagami and by Lap 13, Mir’s lead was up to 1.3 seconds. Miller and Nakagami were, in turn, two seconds clear of Pol Espargaro and Rins as Nakagami eventually got the better of Miller on Lap 16. The LCR man made his move at Turn 6 as he set his sights on Mir, who was two seconds up the road, but there was drama to follow in Styria.

A few laps prior, Viñales slowed up and held his hand up to suggest something was wrong with his YZR-M1. Down in P13, Viñales continued but then, with 12 laps to go, the Spaniard had to bail. Viñales jumped off his Yamaha at Turn 1 in what looked like a brake failure. His machine rocketed into the air-fence at Turn 1, deflating it, with his bike going up in flames. Thankfully, Viñales was able to walk away relatively unharmed in a scary incident. This brought the red flags out as the race came to a halt, with a 12-lap dash to follow.

The 2020 MotoGP™ World Championship will next move to Italy for the Gran Premio Lenovo di San Marino e della Riviera di Rimini on September 13, 2020, LIVE on Eurosport and Eurosport HD. The race will also be streamed LIVE on Discovery Plus.

(Image Courtesy: MotoGP Twitter)