Portuguese Grand Prix Qualifying Live Stream India: How To Watch Portuguese GP Live?

The Portuguese Grand Prix is already underway as one practice session has been completed. The all-important qualifying is scheduled to take place on Saturday, May 1 ahead of Sunday's main race. Here are the details of the Portuguese Grand Prix qualifying live stream India and the Portuguese GP qualifying time India.

Portuguese Grand Prix Free Practice One highlights

The Portuguese Grand Prix weekend began where the Imola GP left off as Mercedes and Red Bull were separated by the tiniest of margins in the first practice session. Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas led the timing charts after setting the disappointment of Imola's crash aside. Red Bull's Max Verstappen trailed Bottas by just 0.025s while Sergio Perez set the third-fastest time in the other Red Bull.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc continued his top form from the previous races as he once again clocked the fourth-fastest time. Meanwhile, reigning Driver's Champion Lewis Hamilton struggled as he was 0.319s off the pace in fifth. AlphaTauri's Pierre Gasly was once again impressive as he was sixth fastest with Mr Saturday George Russell finishing an astonishing seventh for Williams. The top 10 were rounded by Ferrari's Carlos Sainz in eighth, McLaren's Imola podium sitter Lando Norris in ninth followed by Alpine's Esteban Ocon in tenth.

How to watch Portuguese GP live in India? Portuguese Grand Prix qualifying live stream India

For fans wondering how to watch Portuguese GP live in India can tune into the Star Sports network. The Portuguese GP channel for qualifying is Star Sports 2 SD/HD and Star Sports 3. Meanwhile, the Portuguese Grand Prix qualifying live stream India can be watched on the Disney+ Hotstar VIP app. Live updates and standings of all the qualifying sessions can be found on the social media of F1 and the respected teams.

Portuguese GP qualifying time India and schedule

According to the Portuguese Grand Prix qualifying schedule, the Portuguese GP qualifying time India is 6:30 PM IST to 7:30 PM IST on Saturday, May 1. As always, there will be three qualifying sessions at the Portuguese Grand Prix. The bottom five drivers will be eliminated at the end of Q1 and will start Sunday's main Grand Prix as per their fastest times in that session. The rest of the fifteen drivers will take part again in Q2 with the bottom five to be eliminated before Q3. Q3 will feature the top-10 shootout for pole position ahead of the race.

Lewis Hamilton joins English football's social media boycott

Lewis Hamilton confirmed on his social media account that he will join the social media boycott announced by a coalition of English football's largest governing bodies and organisations. Fellow British drivers George Russell and Lando Norris followed suit. The social media silence will run from 3:00 PM BST on Friday to 11:59 PM BST on Monday, May 3.