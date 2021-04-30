Portuguese Grand Prix Qualifying Live Stream USA, Canada: How To Watch Portuguese GP Live?

The Portuguese Grand Prix weekend is already underway as a scintillating action of one free practice session has been completed. Mercedes and Red Bull were separated by the tiniest of margins as Valtteri Bottas led the timings charts from Max Verstappen by just 0.025s. Meanwhile, reigning Driver's Champion Lewis Hamilton had a disappointing start as he only managed the fifth-fastest time.

If the first practice session timings are anything to go by, Saturday's qualifying promises to be a cliffhanger with Mercedes and Red Bull fighting it out for pole position once again. With that in mind, the Portuguese GP qualifying is scheduled to take place on Saturday, May 1 before Sunday's main race. Here are the details of the Portuguese Grand Prix qualifying live stream in USA, Canada and the Portuguese GP qualifying time USA, Canada.

Portuguese Grand Prix qualifying live stream USA, Canada

F1 fans in Canada can watch the qualifying live in English on the subscription channel TSN, which is the official Portuguese GP channel in Canada. TSN pulls in coverage from Sky Sports F1 in the UK. Meanwhile, the Portuguese Grand Prix qualifying live stream will be available on the TSN GO app. Canadian fans can also watch the Portuguese GP qualifying in French on RDS to subscribers. The Portuguese GP qualifying time Canada is 9:00 AM EDT to 10:00 AM EDT on Saturday, May 1.

A good start to the weekend for @ValtteriBottas ðŸ‘



And nice work from @callum_ilott on his F1 track debutðŸ‘#PortugueseGP ðŸ‡µðŸ‡¹ pic.twitter.com/ZjmflTF0XM — Formula 1 (@F1) April 30, 2021

Meanwhile, fans in the USA can watch the qualifying live on ESPN, the official Portuguese GP channel in the USA. Fans in the USA, Mexico, France, Belgium and several other countries can also watch all the qualifying action on F1 TV Pro. The 2021 Portuguese Grand Prix live stream USA will also be available on the ESPN app.

This app is available on all Android phones and tablets, iPhones, iPads, Fire Tablets, Apple TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Fire TV, and Roku. American fans can also subscribe to Fubo TV for $64.99 a month and watch ESPN. The Portuguese GP qualifying time USA is 9:00 AM ET to 10:00 AM ET on Saturday, May 1.

Lando Norris and George Russell follow Lewis Hamilton's lead for social media boycott this weekend

On Friday, April 30, Lewis Hamilton confirmed on his social media accounts that he will join the social media boycott planned by a coalition of English football's largest governing bodies and organisations. Fellow British drivers Lando Norris and George Russell followed suit. The social media boycott will run from 3:00 PM BST on Friday to 11:59 PM BST on Monday, May 3.