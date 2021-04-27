Portuguese Grand Prix Results: What Happened During 2020 Portuguese Grand Prix?

Due to the widespread coronavirus pandemic last year, F1 visited a number of unexpected circuits last season and Portimao was one of them. The 2020 Portuguese Grand Prix was special because it was the first since 1996 in Estoril. It was special because of another reason and that was Lewis Hamilton Portuguese Grand Prix record. Here is a brief review of the 2020 Portuguese Grand Prix results and the details of the 2021 Portuguese GP.

2020 Portuguese Grand Prix results: Lewis Hamilton Portuguese Grand Prix record

The return of the Portuguese Grand Prix witnessed a historical moment in F1 as Lewis Hamilton broke Michael Schumacher's all-time wins record with his 92nd career victory. Moreover, Hamilton finished ahead of his teammate Valtteri Bottas by 25.592s, the second biggest winning margin of the season. Meanwhile, Max Verstappen finished in third place for Red Bull Racing.

However, there was plenty of other drama in the race, including the first-lap collision between current teammates Verstappen and Sergio Perez (drove for Racing Point last season). Moreover, Carlos Sainz at one point took the lead for McLaren as he drove past cars having started from seventh place. However, McLaren's lack of pace meant that the Spaniard could only manage a disappointing sixth-place finish. Below are the complete highlights of the 2020 Portuguese Grand Prix results.

F1 2021 schedule: When is Portuguese GP 2021?

The Portuguese GP 2021 will be held from April 30- May 2 at the Algarve International Circuit. The complete schedule in local time and IST is given below.

Friday, April 30

Free Practice One: 16:00 PM IST to 17:00 PM IST (11:30 AM to 12:30 PM local time)

Free Practice Two: 19:30 PM IST to 20:30 PM IST (3:00 PM to 4:00 PM local time)

Saturday, May 1

Free Practice Three: 16:30 PM IST to 17:30 PM IST (12:00 PM to 1:00 PM local time)

Qualifying: 19:30 PM IST to 20:30 PM IST (3:00 PM to 4:00 PM local time)

Sunday, May 2

Main Grand Prix: 19:30 PM to 21:30 PM IST (3:00 PM to 5:00 PM local time)

How to watch Portuguese GP 2021 in India?

Fans wondering how to watch Portuguese GP 2021 live in India can tune into the Star Sports network. The Portuguese GP live stream will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar VIP app. Live updates of all the sessions and the main race can be found on the social media of F1 and the respected teams.