Post Hungarian GP Fatigue, Lewis Hamilton Suspects He Could Be Suffering From Long COVID

Seven-time Driver's Champion Lewis Hamilton suspects he could be suffering from the after-effects of contracting COVID last year as he was deeply fatigued after the Hungarian Grand Prix. Hamilton felt mild dizziness while battling hard to grab the final podium finish at the Hungaroring. However, his fatigue worsened on the podium. As a result, he also delayed his post-race media commitments, so he could be examined by the Mercedes F1 team doctor.

Lewis Hamilton suspects he is suffering from long COVID

After feeling better later, Lewis Hamilton appeared for his post-race press conferences and also completed his regular television interviews, where he explained that he suspected he has long COVID. When victims have long COVID they suffer fatigue for months after catching the virus. "I’m just so exhausted afterwards. It was one of the weirdest experiences I’ve had on the podium. I had real dizziness and everything got a bit blurry on the podium. I’ve been fighting all year, really, with the health, you know staying healthy after what happened at the end of last year and it’s still… it’s a battle," explained Hamilton.

Lewis gave it everything on Sunday, and he was feeling it after the race#HungarianGP 🇭🇺 #F1 pic.twitter.com/HfIe60zJ9S — Formula 1 (@F1) August 1, 2021

Moreover, the Mercedes F1 driver added that the Hungarian Grand Prix was not the first time when he felt more tired than normal this year. "I haven’t spoken to anyone particularly about it but I think it is lingering. I remember the effects of when I had it, and training’s been different since then. The levels of fatigue that you get is different and it’s a real challenge. I will just continue to try and train and prepare the best way I can. Maybe it’s hydration, I don’t know, but I’ve definitely not had that experience. I had that something similar in Silverstone but this is way worse," concluded the seven-time Driver's Champion.

Esteban Ocon comments upon Lewis Hamilton's fatigue

Hungarian Grand Prix race winner Esteban Ocon was not surprised to see Lewis Hamilton feel so fatigued after an extremely difficult race. The Alpine F1 driver said, "It was really a hard race. In general, on this track, with the heat, the humidity, the corners and you get the combination. You don’t have a breather here, so you need to really fight the car until the end. I feel flat, I feel completely dead as well. It’s not that Lewis has a certain issue or not, but I tell you, I will have a good sleep tonight as well."