Grandmaster Praggnanandhaa Rameshbabu beat world champion Magnus Carlsen at the FTX Crypto Cup on Monday to secure the second spot in the tournament. This is the third time in just six months that Praggnanandhaa has defeated Carlsen. The 17-year-old won the match in the blitz tiebreak after the score was levelled at 2-2 at the end of the regulation game. Carlsen was seen scratching his head in disbelief after losing the tiebreak to Praggnanandhaa.

Chess: Praggnanandhaa beats Carlsen

In a video shared by the official Twitter handle of Meltwater Champions Chess Tour, Carlsen was seen trying to figure out what went wrong before leaving the chair disappointed after his match against Indian grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa in American finale of the tour, in Miami.

Pragg DEFENDS BRILLIANTLY leaving Magnus in his chair trying to figure out what went wrong... pic.twitter.com/qYl3mLt2lO — Meltwater Champions Chess Tour (@ChampChessTour) August 21, 2022

After two draws, Carlsen won the third match of the four rapid games to ensure a first-place finish in the tournament as he had entered the final day with two points more than Praggnanandhaa. However, Praggnanandhaa made an impressive comeback in the fourth match to level the score before winning both games in the blitz tiebreak to stun Carlsen. Praggnanandhaa won the match against Carlsen by 4-2.

Despite the result not going in his favour on the final day, Carlsen still won the tournament on the basis of a higher score (16). Praggnanandhaa finished runner-up with 15 points, while Alireza Firouzja of Iran won the third prize with 15 points.

FTX Crypto Cup: Final Standings

Rank Player Country Points 1 Magnus Carlsen Norway 16 2 Praggnanandhaa Rameshbabu India 15 3 Alireza Firouzja France 15 4 Liem Le Vietnam 12 5 Jan-Krzysztof Duda Poland 11 6 Levin Aronian United States 8 7 Anish Giri Netherlands 7 8 Hans Niemann United States 0

Earlier, Praggnanandhaa had defeated Carlsen at the Airthings Masters in February, this year. Praggnanandhaa beat Carlsen in the 8th round of the Airthings Masters. With the win, Praggnanandhaa became the youngest player to defeat Carlsen in a chess game since the latter was crowned the world champion in 2013. Praggnanandhaa is only the third Indian after Viswanathan Anand and P Harikrishna to beat Carlsen in a chess game.

Image: Twitter/ChampionsChessTour