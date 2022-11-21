Pranay Sharma Scripts History By Becoming First Indian To Win Gold At Karate 1 Series A

Star Karateka Pranay Sharma scripted history on November 20 by becoming the first Indian to win the all-important gold medal at the Karate 1 Series A in Jakarta, Indonesia. Sharma defeated Ukraine's Davyd Yanovskyi 3-2 in the men's 67 kg Kumite Final to win the top prize in the competition. Sharma's gold medal at the Karate 1 Series A comes just a few months after he had revealed in an interview that his dream was to win an Asian Games medal in Karate.

Pranay Sharma explains dream to win Asian Games medal

While speaking in an interview with ANI, Pranay Sharma said, "My goal is to win a medal for my country at the Asian Games. I think I can win a medal for India and grow the game of karate even more in our country. The Asian Games is a top-level competition and nothing beats a medal there." With Sharma now winning a gold medal at the Karate 1 Series A competition in Jakarta, he will feel even more confident of acheiving his dreams.

In the same interview, Sharma also explained how he chose to pursue karate by adding, "My father was also a Karate player. He played at the National level and he has always motivated me and pushed me forward. Earlier I was known as his child and now because of my accomplishments, he is known as my father, so that's a big accomplishment for me."