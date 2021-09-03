Praveen Kumar Wins Silver: Amit Shah, Abhinav Bindra Laud Para-athlete's Commitment

The eminent personalities including the likes of Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju, and India's first-ever individual Olympic gold medalist Abhinav Bindra came forward and congratulated Praveen Kumar on winning the silver medal at the Tokyo Paralympics 2020 Men's high jump T44 final event on Friday.

The 18-year-old won the medal after having bettered his personal best and set a new Asian record with 2.07m. Kumar competed with Great Britain's Jonathan Broom-Edwards for the gold medal and fell just short of clearing the 2.10m.

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Home Minister Amit Shah lauded Praveen Kumar on finishing as the silver medalist.

"I am sure your passion and commitment will bring more glory to the nation. We are extremely proud of you", he added.

"I am sure your passion and commitment will bring more glory to the nation. We are extremely proud of you", he added.

Congratulations to Praveen Kumar for winning the Silver medal in #Paralympics.

Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur gave special mention to Praveen Kumar's 'stellar' performance and also for creating a new Asian Record with a jump of 2.07m.

11 MEDALS and counting!



Stellar performance by Praveen Kumar to win SILVER🥈 for #IND at #Tokyo2020 #Paralympics



• New Asian Record with a jump of 2.07m



11 MEDALS and counting!

Stellar performance by Praveen Kumar to win SILVER🥈 for #IND at #Tokyo2020 #Paralympics

• New Asian Record with a jump of 2.07m

This is a Paralympic Games like no other !

Anurag Thakur's predecessor and the current Law Minister Kiren Rijiju also congratulated Praveen Kumar on creating a new Asian Record but more importantly for helping India win its 11th medal in the ongoing edition of the Paralympic Games.

Congratulations to Praveen Kumar on winning the silver medal in the Men's High Jump T64 final with a jump of 2.07 m, creating a new Asian Record.

Congratulations to Praveen Kumar on winning the silver medal in the Men's High Jump T64 final with a jump of 2.07 m, creating a new Asian Record.

This is India's 11th medal at the #Tokyo2020 #Paralympics

The Paralympics Committee of India (PCI) President Deepa Malik heaped praise on Praveen Kumar's 'exceptional effort' for managing a podium finish by winning silver. At the same time, the 2016 Rio Paralympics silver medalist also posted a motivational video congratulating the 18-year-old athlete.

Good morning India!!

Good morning India!!

We have secured our 11th medal, this time in the Men's High Jump T64 event courtesy Praveen Kumar. What a fabulous performance to bring home🥈. The country will be proud of his exceptional effort!

Praveen Kumar had made it to the men's high jump T64 final with a lot of promise, courtesy of a personal best of 2.05m. Kumar was termed as one of the strongest contenders in the Indian contingent to ensure a podium finish in the event. The young athlete had missed out on a bronze medal marginally at the 2019 Junior World Para Athletics Championships. However, Kumar marked a jump of 1.92m to finish fourth-place at the Junior Championships making it his personal best. The fourth-place finish also ensured the sixth Paralympic qualification spot for India.

Following this, Praveen Kumar went on to win his first senior international gold medal at the 12th Fazza International World Para Athletics Grand Prix earlier this year. Praveen's personal best of 2.05m at the event had set a new record. This performance of 2.05m had put him in the top three amongst his competitors, making him a medal contender at the final event. The Asian record holder had then said that he was determined to win the gold at the Tokyo Paralympics final. Praveen Kumar had one leg shorter since birth. The athlete went on to achieve greatness in sports. He is currently ranked 3rd in the world in the High Jump T44 category.