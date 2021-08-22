Prefontaine Classic: Elaine Thompson-Herah Becomes The Second Fastest Woman Of All Time

Jamaican sprinter Elaine Thompson-Herah runs the second-fastest women’s 100m of all time at the Eugene Diamond League 2021. She clocked a timing of 10.54, second to the fastest woman of all time Florence Griffith-Joyner who has the record to her name since 1988 with a timing of 10.49 seconds. Thompson finished ahead of fellow Jamaican sprinters Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Shericka Jackson in the 100 metres, who finished second and third respectively, to repeat the Tokyo Olympics podium sweep. Meanwhile, the hyped return of Sha’Carri Richardson to the track, post her drug ban ended in a disappointment after the American athlete finished last. In her first race after the suspension, Richardson was never in contention as Thompson cruised to the finish line several metres ahead of her counterparts.

Elaine Thompson expressed her desire to become an inspiration for others after becoming the fastest woman alive. In the post-race press conference, she said, “I have not run that fast in five years and I actually ran fast rounds at the championship (Tokyo Olympics). So to come back here after two weeks to run another PB (Personal Best) is really amazing. Well, it means a lot to me because I actually put them on the map to set them (other athletes) on that barrier. My job is to inspire the next generation because I like to inspire, my motivation is to inspire others.”

She also spoke about the importance of equality in sports by saying, “It is amazing to know that a woman is dominating because I normally think that equality is a thing that makes us not talk about. Even though we are always dominating on the track but they always talk about the men. So for me, it's just all about equality and I am happy to be among these ladies in the history book to dominate the women in sprint sports, So I am happy for that."

Born in 1992, Thompson started her international career in 2013. Since then, she has had three Diamond League titles as well as the 2019 Pan American Games Championship to her name. She is a five-time Olympic champion, having won gold medals in both the 100 and 200 metres at the Rio Olympics 2016 and repeating the feat during the Tokyo Olympics 2020. She also won her fifth gold medal in the 4 × 100 m relay at the Tokyo Games. She also set an Olympic and Jamaican national record with a timing of 10.61 seconds in the 100 metres sprint event at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

