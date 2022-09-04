Presenting Saavaj: National Games 2022 Mascot, Anthem Launched By HM, Others In Gujarat

Home Minister Amit Shah unveiled the National Games 2022 mascot and anthem on Sunday at the EKA Arena TransStadia in Gujarat. The games will be held from September 29 to October 12. While speaking at the launch of the event, Shah explained how sports have grown in India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and how today a state like Gujarat is capable of holding multi-sporting events.

National Games mascot revealed

Before Home Minister Amit Shah gave his address at the National Games 2022, he unveiled the mascot for the 36th edition of the games. As seen in the video below, the mascot is Saavaj, which means cub in Gujarati. Meanwhile, the theme of the anthem is 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat.'

A few friendly punches with Saavaj, the mascot of the #36thNationalGames; 🇮🇳's grandest sporting extravaganza taking vision of our Hon. PM Shri @narendramodi ji forward with Sports leading the way to #AmritKaal



The Games are back after 7 yr & will be hosted in Gujarat

#NationalGames2022 will be held in Gujarat across 6 cities between 29th Sept to 12th Oct



Amit Shah hails Gujarat's development

While speaking at the launch of the National Games 2022, Home Minister Amit Shah said, "Under the leadership of Narendra Modi ji, the Gujarat government has created new records in the last 10 years by creating world-class infrastructure for all disciplines of sports. Today, there is no sport whose international-level competition cannot be organised in Gujarat."

Shah then went on to explain how the government has also increased the budget for sports since 2014 to facilitate its promotion. "The budget for sports in India in 2014 was ₹866 crore, which Narendra Modi ji has increased to ₹2000 crore in 2022. This shows the commitment of Modi ji towards the promotion of sports."

The HM then concluded his remarks by adding that Gujarat's progress is not just limited to sports but also to other forms of development. "Whether it is a matter of economic and industrial development or building road infrastructure and providing 24 hours electricity, in the last 20 years, under the leadership of Modi ji, Gujarat has set new records of development in every field. Modi ji has set many such parameters which hardly anyone could break for decades," added Shah.