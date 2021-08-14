President Kovind Hosts India's Olympics Contingent For High Tea; 'Entire Nation Is Proud'

After scripting history at the Tokyo Olympics, Team India's athletes on Saturday were invited for 'High Tea' by President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Apart from interacting with India's Tokyo Olympics contingent at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, President Kovind also addressed the athletes ahead of Independence Day.

Addressing Team India's athletes, President Kovind expressed his jubilation and stated that the entire nation is proud of the athletes for scripting history at the Olympics. Not only this, but President Kovind also mentioned the female athletes who shined India's name at the biggest sporting event.

Addressing Team India's athletes at the High Tea, President Kovind said, "I am very delighted to be with you all. The entire country is proud of our Olympians for bringing glory to the nation. I would like to congratulate athletes for giving their best performance in Tokyo Olympics. This team has bagged the highest number of medals for the country in Olympics history. The entire nation is proud of your achievements."

"We're especially proud of our daughters who displayed world-class performance despite facing many challenges. You gave us a reason to celebrate amid COVID. Sometimes you win & sometimes you lose when you participate in a game but every time you learn a new thing," added President Kovind.

PM Modi Invites India's Olympics Contingent On Independence Day

Earlier, rime Minister Narendra Modi has invited the entire Indian Olympics contingent to the Red Fort as special guests for the Independence Day celebrations. He will also personally meet and interact with each one of them. He will speak on the athletes' performance in the Olympics and their struggles amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

India at Tokyo Olympics

The Tokyo Olympics 2020 witnessed the Indian contingent registering their highest-ever medal tally in a single edition of the Games with a record of seven medals, thereby surpassing their previous best of six medals at the 2012 London Olympics. India won one gold, two silver, and, four bronze respectively at the Tokyo Olympics.

It was Mirabai Chanu who opened India's medal tally as she won silver in the women's 49kg weightlifting event on July 24. She narrowly missed out on gold to Hou Zhihui of China. Ravi Kumar Dahiya became the second wrestler to win a silver medal in wrestling at the Tokyo Olympics. Bajrang Punia got the better of Kazakhstan's Daulet Niyazbekov in the men's wrestling bronze medal match. The Indian hockey team brought home an Olympic medal (bronze) for the first time since 1980. Ace shuttler PV Sindhu won bronze in Tokyo. Lovlina Borgohain won bronze in the Tokyo Olympics. Lovlina Borgohain had to settle for the bronze medal after losing to Turkey's Busenaz Surmeneli in the women's welterweight event at the Tokyo Olympics.

