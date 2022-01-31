India's performance during the Tokyo Olympics and Tokyo Paralympic games will never be forgotten as the country managed to produce the best medal haul at the global event. The resurgence of Indian hockey, Neeraj Chopra's gold medal effort, PV Sindhu's historic bronze medal, Avani Lekhara and India's epic debut in Tokyo Paralympics badminton are some of the moments which make the year 2020 a historic one for Indian sports.

President Ram Nath Kovind while addressing the joint session of the Parliament to commence the 2022 Budget Session commended India's performance at the Tokyo Olympics and Tokyo Paralympics and the development of Khelo India centres.

#BREAKING on #BudgetWithArnab | India won 7 medals in the Tokyo Olympics in 2021. India also set a record in Tokyo Paralympics by winning 19 medals. There are also several Khelo India centres being installed across India: President Kovindhttps://t.co/kFHSHVbnMN pic.twitter.com/DbgYRZj31o — Republic (@republic) January 31, 2022

President Kovind lauds India's performance at Tokyo Olympics, Paralympics

While addressing the parliament, President Ram Nath Kovind said,

"We saw the capability of India's youth power, in Tokyo Olympics. Giving its best-ever performance, India won 7 medals. In Tokyo Paralympics too, India Para athletes won 19 medals & set a record. To strengthen India's presence in Olympics & sports activities, Central Government - along with State Governments - is establishing hundreds of Khelo India centres. To train the para athletes goverment has opened Center for disablitity sports in Gwalior.

India's performance at the Tokyo Paralympics games

India put up its best-ever performance at the Tokyo Paralympics, winning a haul of 19 medals, including 5 golds. India has earned 5 gold medals, 8 silver medals, and 6 bronze medals at the event. Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the Indian contingent for a successful stint.

India's performance at the Tokyo Olympics

India performed exceptionally well during last years Tokyo Olympics bagging a total of 7 medals. The tally overtook India's best medal haul of 6 medals during the London Olympics games in 2012. Neeraj Chopra ended India's wait for gold in track and field when he won the yellow metal in the javelin throw event. PV Sindhu made history by becoming India's first athlete to win two Olympic Medal. She had won silver in Rio, while at Tokyo Sindhu ended up with a Bronze medal.

Mirabai Chanu ended a 21-year wait for a medal in weightlifting, clinching a silver medal in the 49kg category to open India's account on the very first day of competitions. Fighting in her very first Olympics, Lovlina Borgohain wrote her name in the history of Indian women's boxing by clinching a bronze — India's lone boxing medal at the Tokyo Games. Wrestlers Bajrang Punia and Ravi Dahiya won Bronze and SIlver respectively. The Indian men's hockey team after a gap of 41 years won a bronze medal.