President Ram Nath Kovind To Host Indian Olympics Contingent For High Tea On August 14

The President of India will host the Indian Contingent of the Tokyo Olympics 2020 over a ‘High Tea’ on August 14, 2021, at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre, said a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan. President Ram Nath Kovind had been a constant source of encouragement for athletes participating in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The Indian President had been vocal in congratulating and greeting the sportspersons in their win and loss.

On the other hand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has invited the entire Indian Olympics contingent to the Red Fort as special guests for the Independence Day event on August 15. The Indian PM had earlier made it clear that he will personally meet and interact with the athletes once they are back from Tokyo.

India's performance at Tokyo Olympics

The Indian Olympic contingent has put up its best show in the Global Games in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, winning seven medals, including a gold surpassing their previous six medal haul at the London Olympics in 2012.

Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra became the second Indian to win an individual gold in the Olympics after Abhinav Bindra marked the feat in the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing. India finally had its first track-and-field medal winner, thanks to Chopra's throw of 87.58m. Apart from Chopra’s gold, India won two silver medals and four bronze medals at the Tokyo Olympics. The silver medals came from weightlifter Mirabai Chanu and wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya. The bronze medals were won by shuttler PV Sindhu, the men’s hockey team, boxer Lovlina Borgohain, and wrestler Bajrang Punia. In a cricket-mad country, Chopra’s Olympic win was seen as a triumph for the nation of nearly 1.4 billion people, catapulting the 23-year-old to stardom. As the Tokyo Olympics came to a halt on Sunday, India crowned its Olympic journey with its most exemplary performance ever, billions of people from India glued to their television sets and mobile phones cheered up for the seven medals that the nation's largest-ever contingent grabbed during the last 16 days.

Image Credit: PTI