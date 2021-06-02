Pride Month 2021: Mercedes F1 Team Lead Celebration Of Diversity With Planned Activities

Pride Month is celebrated every June as a tribute to people involved in the Stonewall Riots. As a sub holiday during Pride Month 2021, Pride Day is celebrated on June 28. The Pride Day marks the date in history when the first pride march was held in New York City in 1970. In acknowledgement of Pride Month 2021, the Mercedes F1 team have led the celebration with a number of activities planned.

Why is Pride Month celebrated? What happened during the Stonewall Riots?

On June 28, 1969, the New York police raided the Stonewall Inn, a gay club in Greenwich Village, which resulted in staff and the neighbourhoods' residents rioting on Christopher Street outside. Amongst the many leaders of the riots was Marsha P. Johnson, a black, trans, bisexual woman, leading the movement to continue over six days with protests and clashes. The protestors carried out the riots to demand the establishment of places where LGBT+ people could go and be open about their sexual orientation without the fear of being arrested.

Mercedes F1 team's role in celebration of Pride Month 2021

The Mercedes F1 team is not only one of the largest and most successful teams in the sport, but it is also one of the most diverse. At the beginning of the 2020 F1 season, the Mercedes F1 team made a commitment to promoting greater diversity within their team by announcing Accelerate 25, a five-year programme to mark their vision of becoming a more diverse and inclusive team. As per the targets of the Accelerate 25 programme, the team expects to recruit at least 25 % of their all-new starters to come from under-represented groups.

Celebrating #PrideMonth with a range of internal and external activities taking place this June! 👏



Pride is a celebration of all identities, as diverse as the colours of the rainbow. 🌈 pic.twitter.com/FQPnhx9sgP — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) June 1, 2021

With the team so heavily focused on achieving greater diversity, the Mercedes F1 team posted a tweet to announce a range of activities that will take place in June to celebrate Pride Month 2021. However, Mercedes are not the only team as Aston Martin F1 have also joined the celebrations. Aston Martin F1 will partner with Racing Pride to hold a series of social and community initiatives to raise awareness of LGBTQ+ diversity and inclusion.

This Pride Month, together with @Cognizant, we are dedicated to celebrating the LGBTQ+ community.



As we embark on this journey, we are proud to announce our partnership with @RacingPrideHQ.



Join us as we continue to build our open, diverse and inclusive team. 💚#WeRaceAsOne — Aston Martin Cognizant F1 Team (@AstonMartinF1) June 1, 2021

Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2021 schedule

Friday, June 4

Free Practice One: 2:00 PM IST to 3:00 PM IST

Free Practice Two: 5:30 PM IST to 6:30 PM IST

Saturday, June 5

Free Practice Three: 2:30 PM IST to 3:30 PM IST

Qualifying: 5:30 PM IST to 6:30 PM IST

Sunday, June 6

Main Race: 5:30 PM IST to 7:30 PM IST

Image credits: Mercedes, F1/Twitter, AP