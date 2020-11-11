Jon Rahm's Hole-in-one Trick Wows Internet; Netizens Call It 'greatest Shot In History'

Spanish golfer Jon Rahm, on November 10, pulled off what may just be the greatest shot in golf when his hole-in-one at No 16 literally walked on water. On his 26th birthday, luck seemed to be on his side as he hit a second hole-in-one in two days. While on Monday, Rahm aced the par-3 fourth hole in a practice round at Augusta National Golf Club, on Tuesday, the Spaniard skipped a ball over the pond fronting the par-3 16th and watched as it ran perfectly across the green and into the hole.

While speaking to Golfweek, Rahm said that the shot was a “pretty nice birthday present”. He added that he can’t complain as he hit his normal tee shot to two feet and then skipped it and made it, which is the “craziest thing”. Rahm made a hole-in-one one the fourth hole a day before and he said that it was on 4 that he hit a 5 iron. “A couple people on the green, and we didn’t know until we basically got to the green. But the one on 16 today was visible, so very different,” he said.

Two hole-in-one’s in two days - Happy Birthday to me! https://t.co/66dxOr47T7 — Jon Rahm Rodriguez (@JonRahmpga) November 10, 2020

Traditionally, the skip over the pond just ends up into the water but the 26-year-old seemed to hit it in such a manner that the ball bounced on the surface of the water like it was grass. The Spanish golfer might not be the first player to successfully hole that pond-to-pin shot on 16, but the shot was, however, one of the greatest. Amazed by his skills, Twitteratis also seemed to agree as they wrote, “Is this read? If it is, it is the greatest single golf shot I have ever seen”.

Since shared, the Twitter video has garnered over two million views. With thousands of likes and comments, while one user wrote, “This was sick bro. Congratulations,” another added, “Wonder what it feels like to do that? To make that shot or start it off and hope for best? I cannot comprehend it. It is too much. Perfection does exist, as what else could that be?” “Absolutely incredible buddy,” added third.

