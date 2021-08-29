Pro Kabaddi Auction Live Streaming: How To Watch PKL 2021 Auction Live, TV Timings & More

The much-awaited eighth edition of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL 2021) is all set to begin in December however ahead of the season all eyes will be on the upcoming player's auction. The PKL 2021 returns following a one year break due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The upcoming PKL 8 auction will see all the 12 teams looking to strengthen the squad by signing key players during the auction. Here is all the details regarding where to catch Pro Kabaddi Auction Live Streaming and PKL 2021 Auction TV Timing.

PKL 2021 Auction TV Timing

The live telecast of PKL 2021 auction will be available on Star Sports Network from August 29 to August 31 with Day 1 (August 29) starting at 6:30 PM IST where new young players draft will be revealed. The second day of the auction (August 30) will be televised from 3:00 PM onwards in which the Category A domestic players will go under the hammer. The final day of the auction will start at 10:30 AM onwards in which players from the B,C and D category as well as the unallocated players will go in the auction.

How to watch PKL 2021 Auction Live stream

The Pro Kabaddi Auction Live Streaming will be available on Disney +Hotstar

All you need to know about PKL 8 Auction

Ahead of the PKL 8 Auction, a maximum of 12 players were retained in each team. This retention included a maximum of six Elite Retained Players (established PKL players from previous seasons) and six Retained Young Players, comprising those selected in the team through the New Young Player programme. Of the Elite Retained Players, 22 made the cut. Six are from the Retained Young Players while 31 are Existing New Young Players.

Jaipur Pink Panthers have retained the highest number of players with seven while Tamil Thalaivas have the least with three. U Mumbai has retained the most under the Elite Retained Players with four. Nabibakhsh and Fazel Atrachali were retained by U Mumba and Hadi Tajik by Puneri Paltan making up the three overseas players who have been retained by their respective teams. Telugu Titans and Jaipur Pink Panthers have each retained five young players.