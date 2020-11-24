Pro Volleyball League 'landmark Case' Won By Baseline Ventures, VFI Ordered To Pay ₹4.5 CR

Baseline Ventures Vice-President Joy Bhattacharjya took to Twitter to express his joy on the Pro Volleyball VFI case that his company has been fighting in court for a touch above a year now. Bhattacharjya, along with Baseline, was at the helm of the first season of the highly successful Pro Volleyball League that took place last year. However, relations between the Volleyball Federation of India and the company broke down at the end of the league over apparent financial disputes and the VFI terminated their 10-year long contract with the firm.

Yesterday, we finally got closure on something that we'd been fighting for over a year & which had huge ramifications for Indian sport. We had taken the Volleyball Federation of India to court for wrongfully terminating our contract for the Pro Volleyball League... — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) November 23, 2020

There will be more battles ahead, but it is so important that the VFI be held accountable & actually start working for players & coaches instead of their own personal benefits. This change has to come, and I hope it comes throughout Indian sport! — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) November 23, 2020

Baseline Ventures win Pro Volleyball League case against VFI

After a breakdown in relations, the Volleyball Federation of India released a statement blaming Baseline's "high-headedness, unfair commercial practices, unethical practices, non-payment of minimum guarantee fee on time and actions which were against the terms of the agreement" as the reasons for their decision to prematurely terminate their association and breach their contract with the reputed firm.

After a long-drawn legal battle, the sole arbitrator in the case, Mr. Justice K. Kannan (Retd.) has decided the case in favour of Bhattacharjya and Baseline Ventures. In his report, Justice K. Kannan ordered VFI to pay ₹4 crores as compensation along with an additional ₹45 lakhs in payments and ₹5 lakhs as legal fees to Baseline Ventures, saying that VFI had wrongfully terminated Baseline's contract. A statement from the firm further confirmed that "The judgements further dismissed the counterclaim of Rs. 14.93 crores made by the VFI against Baseline Ventures".

Tuhin Mishra, Co-Founder and Managing Director Baseline Ventures, further added that the company had decided to voluntarily terminate their relationship with the VFI despite having a choice to go on with it. “We voluntarily gave up the option of reinstatement of our rights even before the proceedings. We are happy to hand over the logo rights to VFI, we just want our damages to be paid before any commercial agreements are executed by VFI".

Meanwhile, Ramavtar Singh Jakhar, the ex-VFI Secretary General, in turn, has said that the VFI will be filing an appeal against the decision. “The VFI is definitely filing an appeal. I have briefed the new office bearers about the matter and the VFI executive committee will soon take a decision on how to file the appeal".

Baseline Ventures: About the talent management firm

Baseline Ventures represents the interests of many prominent sports stars from India, including Indian cricketers Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Prithvi Shaw, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Sanju Samson, Shafali Verma and Radha Yadav among others. They have played a huge role in the sports world, singing up youngsters like Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad to their teams. Outside of cricket, the company manages Indian badminton sensations - PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth, Billards world champion Pankaj Advani, former India hockey captain Sardar Singh, archer Deepika Kumari and many others.

Image Credits: Pro Volleyball League website