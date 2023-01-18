Protest Against Wrestling Federation To Intensify, More Wrestlers To Join In: Sources

After several Indian wrestlers such as Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat, and Sakshi Malik leveled a slew of allegations against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) and its president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, sources have confirmed that the protest will intensify on Thursday as more wrestlers will join in. This major piece of news comes shortly after the WFI chief denied all the allegations against him and refused to resign from his post.

'No idea why wrestlers are leveling such allegations': WFI chief

Speaking exclusively to Republic on whether he will resign from his post as the Wrestling Federation of India president to ensure a fair investigation into the matter, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh replied, "Let me think about it. If I resign, will these questions end?"

He then went on to express surprise about the allegations leveled against him adding, "It’s been over 10 years that I have been associated with wrestling. I don’t know why the wrestlers are leveling such serious allegations against me. All these players regularly come and meet me. Sakhi and Vinesh paid a visit to me. Bajrang also comes and meets me often."

Indian wrestlers make shocking allegations against WFI

Among all the allegations made by the Indian wrestlers against the WFI, Vinesh Phogat perhaps made the most shocking among them all. While speaking to the media, Phogat said, "WFI president indulges in sexual molestation of female players and coaches. I am saying this now, but I don't know if I will be alive tomorrow. Some of the female wrestlers sitting here have also experienced molestation. We are not fighting for ourselves, we are fighting to save wrestling."

Speaking of the mental torture she suffered herself at the hands of the WFI president, Phogat added, "I was mentally tortured by the federation and wrestling president. I was thinking of committing suicide at one stage due to the pressure being put on me by the federation and WFI president. Everyone knows how powerful he [Brijbhushan Sharan Singh] is. He is a four-time MP. Whenever we try and complain, they give us death threats. They mentally torture us and impose disciplinary sanctions on me without any reason."

The WFI president denied all these allegations telling the media, "No sexual harassment has happened. If the allegations leveled against me get established, I will hang myself. There is a hand of someone very big in this, some industrialist is involved...It is a conspiracy."