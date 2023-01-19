Day 2 Of Protests Against WFI: Bajrang Punia Seeks Support; Chhatrasal Wrestlers To Join

The protest staged by the country's top wrestlers at Delhi's Jantar Mantar against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh will continue today for the second day as more wrestlers will join the cause.

This comes in connection with several wrestlers including Olympic medallists Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia levelled allegations of sexual harassment of women wrestlers by the president and coaches of the WFI and of mismanagement in the functioning of the federation. The wrestlers claimed that they are being harassed by imposing arbitrary laws and that whoever has spoken against the WFI president Brijbhushan Sharan Singh has been tortured.

Wrestlers from Chhatrasal to join protest

Republic TV has learnt that multiple wrestlers from Chhatrasal stadium will be joining the demonstration. This is the same stadium from where top wrestlers like Ravi Dahiya and Bajrang Punia have practised and gone on to bring laurels to the country on National as well as International platforms.

Republic exclusively spoke to Praveen Dahiya who has coached Ravi Dhaiya, "Whatever instructions will we receive we will follow it. If wrestlers have come forward and made such allegations, there might be truth to it. If someone faces some problem in the end they themselves have to express it. The matter and claims should be investigated".

'Need to save wrestling': Bajrang Punia urges support

Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Bajrang Punia released a new video on his Instagram account urging people to come forward and support wrestlers in the fight to save wrestling. Punia said, "As you all know that all the wrestlers are staging protests at Jantar Mantar. I would like to appeal to each and every one of the wrestling field, wrestlers, coaches our gurus to come forward and support us as this is a fight to save our game. Our President is saying it's only 3% and 97% is with him. I would like to request please unite and come in our support as we have to save wrestling and its future. It has given us everything in our life".

WFI president refutes charges, refuses to step down

Despite the seriousness of the allegations levelled against him, WFI president Brij Bhushan Singh refuses to step down. On Wednesday, when Republic confronted him and asked whether he would resign, the WFI chief said, "Let me think about it. If I resign, will these questions end?"

When asked specifically about the allegations, he replied, "It’s been over 10 years that I have been associated with wrestling. I don’t know why the wrestlers are levelling such serious allegations against me. All these players regularly come and meet me. Sakhi and Vinesh paid a visit to me. Bajrang also comes and meets me often. No sexual harassment has happened. If the allegations levelled against me get established, I will hang myself. There is a hand of someone very big in this, some industrialist is involved...It is a conspiracy," he said.

Amid the row, the Union Sports Ministry took cognisance of the matter on Wednesday and has sought an explanation from the WFI within the next 72 hours on the allegations made against the body.