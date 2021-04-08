PSG Vs PIV Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Euro Champions League Game Preview

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will go up against Celje Pivovarna Lasko (PIV) in the upcoming match of the Euro Champions League on Thursday, April 08 at 8:45 PM local time (Friday, April 09 at 12:15 AM midnight IST). The game will be played at the Stade Pierre de Coubertin in Paris, France. Here is our PSG vs PIV Dream11 prediction and PSG vs PIV Dream11 team.

Paris Saint-Germain and Celje Pivovarna Lasko will collide to secure a spot in the quarter-finals, where the winner will face Kiel. PSG are huge fan-favourites going into the clash as they dominated the regular season and are at the second spot of the Euro Champions League Group A standings with 21 points and a win-loss record of 9-4 (1 draw). Celje Pivovarna, on the other hand, are at the second-last (7th) spot of the Group B standings, by winning only four of their past ten games in the tournament.

France date and time: Thursday, April 08 at 8:45 PM

India date and time: Friday, April 09 at 12:15 midnight

Venue: Stade Pierre de Coubertin, Paris, France

Mikkel Hansen, Nikola Karabatic, Luka Karabatic, Vincent Gérard, Nedim Remili, Kamil Syprzak, Dainis Kristopans, Elohim Prandi, Ferrán Solé, Lucas Steins, Henrik Toft Hansen, Dylan Nahi, Mathieu Grebille, Benoît Kounkoud, Adama Keita, Leo Villain, Viran Morros, Yann Genty, Louis Despreaux, Baptiste Clay

Josip Šarac, Veron Nacinovic, Miljan Vujovic, Tilen Kodrin, Arsenije Dragasevic, Å½iga Mlakar, Domen Novak, Radojica Cepic, Gal Marguc, Tadej Mazejx, Matic Grošelj, Tadej Kljun, Nik cirovic, Kristjan Horzen, Tim Cokan, Mitja Janc, Tadej Mazej, Vid Poteko, David Razgor, Jan Grebenc, Patrik Leban, Tobias Cvetko, Gal Gabersek

Paris Saint-Germain: Vincent Gérard, Mikkel Hansen, Kamil Syprzak

Celje Pivovarna Lasko: Gal Gabersek, Å½iga Mlakar¸ Tilen Kodrin

Goalkeeper: Vincent Gérard

Defenders: Mikkel Hansen, Å½iga Mlakar, David Razgor

Forwards: Kamil Syprzak, Ferrán Solé, Tilen Kodrin

Considering the recent run of form, our PSG vs PIV Dream11 prediction is that Paris Saint-Germain will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The PSG vs PIV match prediction and PSG vs PIV Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The PSG vs PIV Dream11 team and PSG vs PIV match predictions do not guarantee positive results.

