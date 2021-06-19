PT Usha Condoles Sprinter Milkha Singh's Death; Says 'India Lost A Great Sports Person'

As the country mourns the demise of legendary sprinter Milkha Singh, former Indian athlete PT Usha on Saturday spoke to Republic Media Network. While stating that the country has lost a great sportsperson, PT Usha said that Milkha Singh with his dedication and inspiring personality had won millions of hearts.

"After hearing the news, I feel very bad. I extend my deepest condolences," the former Indian athlete added.

Top Tributes For 'Flying Sikh'

As soon as the news of Milkha Singh's demise broke, President Ram Nath Kovind, Home Minister Amit Shah, Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju, and Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee were among the first few who mourned the legendary sprinter's death.

In the passing away of Shri Milkha Singh Ji, we have lost a colossal sportsperson, who captured the nation’s imagination and had a special place in the hearts of countless Indians. His inspiring personality endeared himself to millions. Anguished by his passing away. pic.twitter.com/h99RNbXI28 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 18, 2021

The passing of sporting icon Milkha Singh fills my heart with grief. The story of his struggles and strength of character will continue to inspire generations of Indians. My deepest condolences to his family members, and countless admirers. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) June 18, 2021

India mourns the sad demise of legendary sprinter Shri Milkha Singh Ji, The Flying Sikh. He has left an indelible mark on world athletics. Nation will always remember him as one of the brightest stars of Indian sports. My deepest condolences to his family and countless followers. pic.twitter.com/HsHMXYHypx — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) June 18, 2021

Upset and saddened to hear of Milkha Singh Ji’s demise. It marks the end of an era and India & Punjab are poorer today. My condolences to the bereaved family & millions of fans. The legend of the Flying Sikh will reverberate for generations to come. Rest in peace Sir! pic.twitter.com/7yK8EOHUnS — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) June 18, 2021

Milkha Singh no more

Milkha Singh, an Indian sprint star, passed away on Friday after a month-long fight with COVID-19, which also claimed his former national volleyball captain wife Nirmal Kaur. The Padma Shri awardee was 91 and is survived by his golfer son Jeev Milkha Singh and three daughters.

After a bout with COVID-19, he suffered symptoms, including fever and decreasing oxygen saturation levels, in the Intensive Care Unit of the PGIMER hospital in Chandigarh on Friday evening. He had contracted COVID-19 last month and tested negative for the virus on June 16, when he was transferred to a general ICU in a different hospital unit. Before Thursday evening, Milkha had been "steady." Nirmal, Milkha's 85-year-old wife, died on Sunday at a private hospital in Mohali after contracting the infection.

(Image: Republicworld.com, ANI)