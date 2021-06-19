Last Updated:

PT Usha Condoles Sprinter Milkha Singh's Death; Says 'India Lost A Great Sports Person'

While speaking to Republic TV on Saturday, PT Usha said that Indian sprinter, with his dedication and inspiring personality had won millions of hearts

Written By
Gargi Rohatgi

ANI, Republicworld.com


As the country mourns the demise of legendary sprinter Milkha Singh, former Indian athlete PT Usha on Saturday spoke to Republic Media Network. While stating that the country has lost a great sportsperson, PT Usha said that Milkha Singh with his dedication and inspiring personality had won millions of hearts.

"After hearing the news, I feel very bad. I extend my deepest condolences," the former Indian athlete added. 

Top Tributes For 'Flying Sikh'

As soon as the news of Milkha Singh's demise broke, President Ram Nath Kovind, Home Minister Amit Shah, Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju, and Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee were among the first few who mourned the legendary sprinter's death.

Milkha Singh no more

Milkha Singh, an Indian sprint star, passed away on Friday after a month-long fight with COVID-19, which also claimed his former national volleyball captain wife Nirmal Kaur. The Padma Shri awardee was 91 and is survived by his golfer son Jeev Milkha Singh and three daughters.

After a bout with COVID-19, he suffered symptoms, including fever and decreasing oxygen saturation levels, in the Intensive Care Unit of the PGIMER hospital in Chandigarh on Friday evening. He had contracted COVID-19 last month and tested negative for the virus on June 16, when he was transferred to a general ICU in a different hospital unit. Before Thursday evening, Milkha had been "steady." Nirmal, Milkha's 85-year-old wife, died on Sunday at a private hospital in Mohali after contracting the infection.

(Image: Republicworld.com, ANI)

First Published:
